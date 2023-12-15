Disney activist fight escalates when Nelson Peltz nominates former CFO Jay Russulo for board seat

Disney’s former CFO is now part of Trian’s proxy battle with the entertainment giant.

Jay Russulo, once seen as one of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s successors at the company, has been nominated by Trian Partners for a seat on the company’s board. As expected, Trian also nominated its founder Nelson Peltz for a board seat, as it officially kicks off a new proxy battle with the company. It is unclear which current Disney board members Trian would seek to replace.

“The Disney I know and love is lost,” Rasulo said in a statement. “As an independent voice in the boardroom, Nelson and I are confident that the combination of my decades of experience at Disney, Nelson’s significant boardroom skills and history of driving positive strategic change, and our combined consumer brand expertise and financial acumen, will be instrumental in . Disney board.”

Russolo left Disney in 2015 after Iger promoted Tom Staggs to COO.

Tryon also began outlining the argument he wants to push for the board seats.

Peltz’s firm praised the company for its IP, consumer loyalty, and “enviable commercial flywheel”, but also argued that Disney “has performed poorly relative to its peers and its potential.”

Trian took note of Disney’s falling stock value and its financial performance over the past few years, and called for its board members to collectively own less than $15 million in Disney stock.

“The root cause of Disney’s poor performance, in our view, is a board that is too closely aligned with its long-serving CEO and too divorced from shareholder interests,” Trian wrote Thursday. While a step towards greater board impartiality (and a late acceptance by the company of the need for change), this reactive board self-refresh on the eve of a proxy contest is inadequate in our opinion as the new directors were selected without shareholder input. And because they don’t appear to have a meaningful amount of stock.”

Disney responded to the Troian nomination in a statement Thursday:

“Disney has an experienced, diverse and highly qualified board that is focused on the company’s long-term performance, the ongoing transformation of its businesses, the succession planning process and strategic growth initiatives, including enhancing shareholder value,” the company said. , “The Governance and Nominating Committee, which evaluates director nominations, will review the proposed Trian nominees and provide a recommendation to the Board as part of its governance process.”

Peltz and his Trian partners are launching their second proxy fight in as many years, after pushing back earlier this year following Iger’s return as CEO. After Iger outlined a plan to reduce costs and restructure the company, Peltz said he believed things were moving in the right direction.

Disney, for its part, has argued that Trion’s fight is inspired by former Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter, whose shares comprise the majority of Trion’s voting stake.

