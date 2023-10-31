Disney accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘constitutional insurrection’ in new court filing

Disney (DIS) accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of “ongoing constitutional subversion” in a new court filing on Monday, another development in the back-and-forth saga between the media giant and the Republican presidential candidate. Is a symbol of.

“Governor DeSantis and his allies are engaged in ongoing constitutional subversion,” Disney wrote in its latest filing in the company’s federal case against DeSantis, which it launched earlier this year. “They openly reject the fundamental First Amendment rule that a state may not deploy its official powers to punish the expression of an adverse political viewpoint.”

The filing further said, “Consistent with that view, his motion to dismiss is clearly based on the premise that states are free to use the ‘structure and structure’ of representative political institutions as weapons against those who express opinions not acceptable to the ruling party.” “That premise is not only legally unsupported, it is completely un-American.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance’s request for comment.

The ongoing political turmoil, which has seen multiple lawsuits and counter-lawsuits from both sides, has been described as a politically targeted response to Disney’s reaction to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law, the Parental Rights in Education Act, forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

In 2022, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek denounced the legislation at the company’s annual shareholder meeting after initially refusing to speak publicly on the matter.

In response, DeSantis signed a bill into law that allowed him to take control of the company’s long-standing special taxing district, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), which had Disney was authorized to operate as a self-governing entity. Start.

Disney paid taxes directly to Reedy Creek, in addition to paying property taxes to Orange and Osceola Counties. In turn, the District used that money to finance Disney’s various theme park projects and operations, including infrastructure maintenance.

This meant that Disney controlled all of its own utilities and infrastructure, set building codes, operated its own police and fire departments, and could expand and develop whenever it wanted – all without any interference from local or state government. without interference.

DeSantis removed Disney’s elected RCID board members, and Florida lawmakers retroactively invalidated the agreement between Walt Disney World and the district. DeSantis then appointed five new people and rebranded the district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

DeSantis, who is now running for the Republican nomination for president, wants to end his long-running dispute with Disney. He, along with his board members, filed a motion to dismiss Disney’s case – which Disney urged the court to deny.

Disney’s legal team said in a separate statement, “After publicly boasting about creating a secret plan to punish Disney for its comments on public affairs and to take continued control over its entertainment programming, the Governor is now Trying desperately to avoid any official responsibility for those actions.” Brief was also filed on Monday.

The company said it is “an especially prominent target of state attacks on free speech, with the resources to hold the state accountable for its wrongdoings.”

The company warned, “But if the state’s strategy is successful, Disney certainly won’t be the last entity to be punished for supporting an unfavorable viewpoint. If the line isn’t drawn here, there is no line.” “

In June, Florida state Attorney General Ashley Moody argued immunity for DeSantis and other officials, filing a motion that the governor was protected from Disney’s claims under the doctrine of legislative immunity, which gives lawmakers their ” Protects against litigation over actions taken within the “area of ​​legislative activity”. ,

Disney said the governor should be stripped of immunity, calling his actions “blatantly vindictive.”

“They argue that the legislature’s vindictive purpose is immune from judicial scrutiny, even if it is publicly expressed and is not overshadowed by other statements of legitimate intent. And they similarly argue that courts should on that basis are expressly prohibited from investigating the basis on which government institutions are established and structured, even if any unlawful purpose is publicly declared,” the company said in its filing.

“Those arguments are as fallacious as they sound. For the reasons stated in this memorandum, the proposal should be rejected.”

