(Reuters) – Dish Network posted a surprise loss in the third quarter as pay TV subscriptions declined more than expected due to tough competition from streaming services, sending its shares down nearly 6% premarket on Monday.

The company also said CEO Eric Carlson is stepping down as part of a planned merger with satellite operator EchoStar, a deal that would reunite billionaire Charlie Ergon’s telecommunications empire and create a company worth about $6 billion.

Dish Wireless is trying to expand its presence in the market as its traditional TV business faces a blow from losing subscribers in favor of streamers including Netflix and Disney+.

Its pay-TV subscribers, which include Dish TV and Sling TV subscribers, fell by 64,000 in the three months to September, exceeding Visible Alpha’s estimate of a decline of 39,620.

Dish added 30,000 subscribers in the September quarter from a year earlier, a traditionally strong period for its Sling TV streaming service thanks to college football and the NFL.

But the company said in September that US-based Hearst Television had removed subscriber access to 37 local channels in 27 markets after a disagreement over delivery rates despite months of negotiations.

Dish reported a loss of 26 cents in the third quarter, while analysts had expected a profit of 5 cents, LSEG data shows. Revenue fell nearly 10% to $3.70 billion, missing estimates of $3.72 billion.

Dish lost 225,000 retail wireless net customers in the quarter, compared with an increase of 1,000 over the previous year.

In July, the company said its unit Boost Infinite had partnered with Amazon.com to sell postpaid wireless plans through the e-commerce platform in the United States.

Dish also has the option to purchase T-Mobile’s 800 MHz spectrum licenses, but has not yet made that move. Bloomberg News reported last month that the companies told a U.S. court that they had agreed to give Dish until April 1 to buy the airwaves after the satellite network missed an August deadline.

(Reporting by Samridh Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com