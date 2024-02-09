Disgraced Nikola founder backs ‘Diesel Brothers’ star for board

(Bloomberg) — Disgraced Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton is looking to add five candidates to the electric big rig maker’s board, including the star of a reality-television show that champions smoke-spewing diesel trucks.

Most read from Bloomberg

An entity controlled by Milton informed the company last month that it plans to nominate the slate at Nikola’s 2024 annual shareholders meeting, according to a statement on Friday. Candidates include Dave Sparks, one of the stars of the “Diesel Brothers” show that aired for eight seasons on the Discovery Channel.

The unconventional slate again shines a light on Milton, the company’s former executive chairman, who was recently sentenced to prison for fraud and has previously clashed with Nikola’s current management. The “Diesel Brothers” feature modified vehicles that have led to pollution complaints and fines for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

Representatives for Milton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sparks did not respond to a similar request sent to the social media account.

Other members of the slate include Cole Cannon, Derek Johnson, Hans Peterson and Paul Southam. Nikola “strongly opposed” the nominees, saying they “have no public company experience, add no skills or experience to the board, and undoubtedly lack the depth of experience that current Nikola board members bring.” “

The Phoenix-based company said they have no expertise in zero-emission trucking and energy infrastructure.

The EV maker plans to disclose its own nominees for the eight-person board upon filing a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

the story continues

Milton resigned from his role as executive chairman of Nikola in September 2020. In December 2023, he was ordered to spend four years behind bars after a jury convicted him of securities fraud and wire fraud for misrepresenting critical details about the development of Nikola products. and Technology. The former chief executive was also ordered to pay a fine of $1 million.

Although he has had no involvement in the company’s daily operations for many years, Milton remains one of Nikola’s largest shareholders. Last year, he called for a leadership change, urging investors to reject company-backed proposals to re-elect directors and allow new share issuance.

Nikola shares fell less than 1% to about 70 cents by 10:54 a.m. in New York.

–With assistance from Ed Ludlow and Anne Cronin.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com