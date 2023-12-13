Disgraced former BP boss Bernard Looney forfeits £32m in salary and bonuses

BP concluded last night that former chief executive Bernard Looney was guilty of ‘serious misconduct’ following a scandal over past relationships with colleagues.

The oil giant’s board, led by industry veteran Helge Lund, decided to strip the loonie of £32 million in pay and bonuses.

Looney stepped down in September after the scandal first broke.

It marks a stunning fall from grace for the globe-trotting executive, who began his tenure at BP in 2020 with a plan to reinvent it for a net-zero era – and whose fortunes are now in ruins. .

The scandal centers on an investigation by the BP board last year into claims made about the loonie from an unnamed source.

Serious misconduct: Shell’s board, led by industry veteran Helge Lund, decided to strip former chief executive Bernard Looney (pictured) of £32 million in pay and bonuses.

BP said Looney had given “assurances” at the time about his “past relations with company colleagues and his future conduct.”

But in September this year, following other similar allegations, it launched a new investigation and Looney ‘informed the company that he had not been fully transparent in those assurances.’

BP said: ‘After careful consideration, the board has concluded that Looney knowingly misled the board by providing false and incomplete assurances of a July 2022 maturity.

‘The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct.’

BP said Looney’s lawyers have been informed of the decision on his pay. A spokesman for the former boss had no immediate comment.

The scandal cost the former oil boss less than the amount extorted from Britain’s other ousted bosses.

Dame Alison Rose missed out on £7.6million after leaving NatWest following the de-banking row with Nigel Farage.

And Barclays last year froze almost £22 million in bonuses for its former boss Jess Staley, who is embroiled in an investigation into his links with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The amounts involved in such cases in the US have been large.

Former NBC Universal boss Jeff Shell missed out on a £34 million stock award after being fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a CNBC presenter.

And Steve Easterbrook, the British former chief executive of McDonald’s, returned £84 million in severance pay after being fired in an investigation into his relations with staff.

The £32 million being snatched away from Looney includes a series of share awards worth up to £27 million.

He will also miss out on £1.3 million in salary and pension allowances for the remainder of his notice period and an annual bonus of up to £3.3 million for this year.

In addition, BP is clawing back previously paid bonuses worth more than £900,000.

This reflects the Board’s decision that Looney ‘should not retain any service related bonus after the date of the misleading assurances given to the Board.’

Looney’s departure throws the company into turmoil at a time when it is reinventing itself with plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and invest billions in renewable energy and low-carbon electricity.

But earlier this year it withdrew plans to reduce its oil and gas production.

Interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss, who has started the search for a permanent new boss for BP, has insisted its drive to go green remains on track, saying ‘the departure of one person will not change the strategy’ It changes.

In October, BP reported a 60 percent drop in third-quarter profits amid falling oil prices. Auchincloss dismissed speculation it could become a takeover target.

Looney grew up on a farm in Ireland and joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer.

As he rose through the ranks, he worked across the company’s global operations, including Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam and the North Sea.

He divorced Jacqueline Hurst, his wife of two years, shortly before becoming chief executive of the oil giant.

She reportedly later claimed that he dumped her via WhatsApp.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk