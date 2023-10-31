Discussing Apple, Costco vs Walmart and EVs, Charlie Munger says there aren’t many ‘low hanging fruit’ left.

Investment legend Charlie Munger will tell you. Our call of the day The billionaire vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway comes from BRK.A, +1.92% BRK.B, +1.72% , who offered investing insights via podcast from Acquired during dinner at his Los Angeles home. The interview was published on 29 October.

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man acknowledged the difficult search for good investments as he discussed bets on Costco, Apple, Japanese trading companies and others. “There were a lot of low-hanging fruit in the early days of our operation, you don’t have any easy results now that are easy,” he said.

When asked how Berkshire chose its largest holding, Apple AAPL, +1.23% , in 2016, he later reiterated that viewpoint, saying, “The low-hanging fruit is not lost for the idiot, but it’s very its small.”

He said, “Everyone needs some significant involvement in those 12 companies that outperform everyone else and you need at least two or three of them, and if you have that mindset, then Apple is on the list. Is a logical candidate to join.”

And how did they choose the iPhone maker from the list of Big Tech companies? “We didn’t find anything else. It became cheaper – 10 times the earning.

Munger was asked why he thinks all the Big Tech majors — Apple, Microsoft MSFT, +2.27% , Tesla TSLA, -4.79% , Alphabet GOOG, +1.90% etc. — became so concentrated in the markets, pension and 401k plans. Are. “It was natural…that’s human nature and what causes competition…eventually with all this madness in venture capital, when they’ve all become stupid, it’s a natural outcome.”

And when asked to give advice on how to find those good bets, he said: “When you know you have an edge, you should bet heavier.”

Munger’s weighting was on Costco Costco, +2.18% , which Berkshire sold in 2020, though the billionaire still owns it and has said he would never sell anything.

“Well, they actually sold it cheaper than anyone else in America and they did it in big efficient stores… The parking spaces were 10 feet wide instead of 8 feet or whatever they normally are. ..They kept all the people out of their stores who said ‘don’t do large quantities’. They gave special benefits in the form of reward points to people who came to the stores. It all worked out,” he says.

He said Walmart WMT, +1.15% has made a bigger mistake than Costco over the past few years, primarily by “being too committed to the ideas they already have” and being unable to embrace new ideas. . Walmart stuck to the formula of moving into smaller cities where real estate wasn’t as expensive, and keeping their occupancy costs low.

“So they felt bad going against the rich suburbs and had to pay for the nice locations, and Costco specialized only in the nice locations where rich people live. And Walmart let them do that year after year and year after year and it was a terrible mistake,” he said. Munger said he likes Costco for the next 10 years, and buying now at current prices could work, but “it’s going to be tough.”

He was also asked whether the auto industry and electric vehicles were more investable due to the disruption. “Maybe for one or two electric cars [makers] They’re really good at it, but definitely not anyone else. It’s very difficult,” he said.

Munger praised China’s EV maker BYD 002594, -2.48% , which Berkshire called “a miracle,” but the guy works 70 hours a week and has a very high IQ. He can do things you can’t do, he can look at somebody else’s auto parts and he can figure out how to… build a thing. you can not do it.” Without naming names, one can assume he is talking about BYD’s richest-to-riches chairman Wang Chuanfu.

Munger also discussed his dislike of so-called “style companies” like Nike NKE, +3.90% , though he praised luxury makers like Hermès RMS, +1.18% , saying “I think if you gave me cheap I’d buy it at a reasonable price that Hermès was offering in the U.S.” What makes these types of companies sustainable, he said, is that “they’ve got a brand that people trust so much.”

He also touched on Berkshire’s much-discussed investments in five Japanese trading companies, Mitsubishi 8058, +0.45% , Mitsui 8031, +0.78% , Itochu 8001, +0.19% , Marubeni 8002, +0.37% and Sumitomo 8053, -0.34% . , Those bets were boosted by Berkshire this summer.

Munger called the investment a “mindless investment”. Something like this, if you’re as smart as Warren Buffett, maybe two or three times in a century you’ll get an idea like this. The interest rates in Japan were half a percent a year for 10 years and these trading companies were really old companies… so you could borrow all the money for 10 years and you could buy stock and the stock gave a 5% dividend Was. It’s a huge influx of cash with no investment, no consideration, nothing. How often do you do this?”

But he said it was difficult to get a stake in them and Berkshire “had to be very patient and pick up small pieces at a time. It took a lot to get the $10 billion investment but it was like God opened an ark.” And you put money in it. It was very easy money.”

Munger also stressed his sour taste toward venture capital, saying it’s akin to “gambling” these days, because some deals “get so hot and you have to make decisions so quickly.” He also said that nowadays a lot of VCs make money by cheating their investors.

He briefly discussed China, where he says “the economy has better prospects over the next 20 years than almost any other major economy.” Number one, China’s leading companies are stronger and better than practically any other” and cheaper, he said.

Among Asian companies, however, TSMC 2330, -0.56% is not one he will hold on to because he doesn’t really have an “own brand” like Apple, the veteran investor said. Listen to the full podcast here.

Don’t miss: Stanley Druckenmiller criticizes Janet Yellen for ‘biggest mistake in Treasury history’: failing to lock in the lowest interest rates

market

Stock futures ES00, +0.27% are pointing to gains, with Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y BX:TMUBMUSD02Y falling and the dollar edging lower. The Bank of Japan said it will keep its 10-year JGB Bund yield BX:TMBMKJP-10Y at 0%, but plans to make it more flexible. Crude prices CL.1, +0.80% BRN00, +0.69% are up marginally.

Reading: Global central bank gold purchases hit record high in the first 9 months of the year

buzz

Caterpillar CAT, +1.51% stock is riding heavy gains as price hikes helped boost sales. JetBlue JBLU, +1.69% stock is falling after the low-cost carrier warned of bigger losses ahead as it reported a disappointing third quarter. Amgen AMGN, +0.62% is up with earnings, while Anheuser-Busch BUD, +2.27% is up after slightly better profits and a new $1 billion stock buyback plan. First Solar FSLR, -4.84%, Paycom Pace, -0.12% and Caesars Entertainment CZR, +2.43% followed results after the close.

Pinterest PINS, +3.04% stock has surged 17% after the social-media company demolished previous estimates with revenue and earnings growth.

Silicon-carbide group Wolfspeed WOLF, -3.41% is up 14% after forecasting a smaller-than-expected loss. Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, -4.05% fell 15% after weak sales forecast. Keep an eye on the next chip giant, AMD AMD, -0.26% to report after market close.

Ahead of earnings this weekend, Apple AAPL, +1.23% debuted its new processors and MacBook Pros.

Upcoming data includes the third quarter employment cost index at 8:30 am, followed by the S&P Case-Shiller home price index at 9 am and the Conference Board’s consumer confidence survey at 10 am.

best of the web

Meet MarketWatch’s 50 Most Influential People Now

Opinion: Hey, all you adult party monsters: Stop ruining Halloween for kids!

The devastated Florida town has become a magnet for risk-taking home buyers.

How much this year’s hottest investment could cost you (subscription required)

chart of the day

A team at Goldman Sachs says that the 10-year run of better performance by American stocks has now reached its final stage. Chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer said Wall Street equities “have long underperformed in the past” and could see underperformance over the next decade.

Oppenheimer admits that “the US remains a leader in technological innovation,” but the market is concentrated in a few large companies and “increasing competition from other asset classes in the current high-rate environment is preventing American households from getting involved.” Can.” Higher equity ownership, Goldman notes.

Here is a chart that Goldman presents:

ticker

These were the most searched tickers on MarketWatch as of 6am:

anchor security name TSLA, -4.79% Tesla AMC, +8.85% amc entertainment AMZN, +3.89% Amazon.Com AAPL, +1.23% Apple NVDA, +1.63% NVIDIA CAT, +1.51% Kamla GME, -2.44% Gamestop MSFT, +2.27% Microsoft NIO, +1.08% NIO Meta, +2.00% meta platform

random reads

Europe’s biggest Halloween party will end on Tuesday with a parade for its 30,000 revelers

Goths and freaks take over a seaside town and celebrate its Dracula connection

And welcome to Spirit Halloween, which is bringing the retail space back from the dead.

What You Need to Know starts early and will be updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered to your email box once. The emailed version will be sent at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Source: www.marketwatch.com