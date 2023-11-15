Discovery of new cells may help cure osteoarthritis

Man suffering from knee pain sitting on the sofa. A mature man is massaging his sore knee. man is suffering , [+] Knee pain at home, close-up. knee pain getty

This article is part of a broader series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity and aging. The series covers a wide range of topics including musculoskeletal health. Expect more articles on bone and muscle regeneration to come.

Osteoarthritis has long been considered a “wear and tear” disease – with repeated movements and a lifetime of activity, the cartilage and other connective tissues in our joints begin to break down. It’s no surprise that age is a primary risk factor for osteoarthritis. Problem? The exact cause of the disease is unknown, which means that all treatments currently available are akin to bandaging a broken leg; They only help manage the symptoms but fail to reverse the cartilage damage. A new study from researchers at the University of Adelaide in Australia may help change that. His work, published in nature communicationProvides insight into the root causes of osteoarthritis, opening new avenues for treatment, and possibly reversing the disease.

Osteoarthritis, age, and…stem cells?

In 2019, half a billion people worldwide were living with osteoarthritis – a 113% increase since 1990. It mainly affects the elderly, with 10% of people over the age of 60 suffering from the condition, often forced to make significant lifestyle changes. Decrease in physical activity. The inability to move around freely can restrict people’s ability to engage and participate in meaningful activities, leading to psychological stress and dissatisfaction. Osteoarthritis is often accompanied by severe pain, and stiffness of the affected joints is not uncommon. One in 10 patients will eventually need joint-replacement surgery, which is an invasive and expensive procedure. Still, for now, it is the best long-term treatment option.

Although it is understood that osteoarthritis results from the loss of cartilage, which leaves the bones vulnerable and exposed to mechanical stress, this is not clear. Why First of all the cartilage is destroyed. The “wear-and-wear” explanation suggests that it is simply the result of accumulated stress over years of joint use. In a way, it’s a recurring injury. But on a biological level, there must be a reason behind the loss of cartilage.

Using this as a guiding formula, Jia Qi. Ng and colleagues managed to detect a previously unknown subgroup of progenitor cells defined by the presence of genes. Gremlin 1 (Gram1). These cells were significantly reduced in mice suffering from osteoarthritis compared to their healthy counterparts. The progenitor cells “sit” on the articular surfaces of the joints – where the bones meet – and develop into cartilage and bone to help strengthen the joints as needed. Importantly, the researchers found that progenitor cells are depleted with joint injury and age.

Regaining lost cartilage: a cure?

The importance of grem1 progenitor cells for joint health was confirmed through mouse models: genetic removal of the cells led to early development of osteoarthritis. And in normal mice suffering from osteoarthritis, progenitor cells were destroyed during the early stages of disease onset. Combined, the experiments clearly demonstrate the loss of grem1 progenitor cells as a major biological factor in the onset and progression of the disease.

Researchers then sought to take advantage of this new knowledge toward developing treatment options. They used a protein called fibroblast growth factor 18 (FGF18), which is part of a larger family of proteins involved in cell survival, proliferation, migration, differentiation, and tissue repair. In mice treated with the protein, a significant increase in the number of grem1 progenitor cells present in the joint cartilage was observed; Not only were their losses curbed, but it was reversed. This increase in progenitor cells was accompanied by significant joint recovery, including improved cartilage thickness and reduced osteoarthritis. Although these are only preliminary results, they provide hope that fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) signaling – which fibroblast growth factor 18 utilizes – may help treat and possibly prevent osteoarthritis.

In 2021, findings from a five-year clinical trial were released regarding the use of fibroblast growth factor 18, also known as sprifermin. The study revealed promising long-term clinical benefits and raised no safety concerns. The drug is currently being tested in Phase III clinical trials. While Phases I and II of trials specifically test for efficacy and safety, Phase III tests the drug’s performance against the leading available treatment option. This is the final stage of testing before a drug is approved for market use.

takeaway

This study has uncovered the cellular basis for osteoarthritis, forcing us to completely rethink the mechanical wear and tear paradigm. Newly discovered Gremlin 1 progenitor cells, which live on the surface of joints, play an important role in the development and maintenance of cartilage and bone. Both injury and age are accompanied by a significant decline in progenitor cells, setting the stage for the onset of osteoarthritis. Increasing the number of grem1 progenitor cells using fibroblast growth factor 18 may help treat and reverse the disease.