Discovering Your Creative Genius: Creative Bravery, the Entrepreneurial Mindset – Chapelboro.com

Discovering Your Creative Talent: Episode 58

Creative populism: helping people develop their creative entrepreneurial qualities.

Research shows that at ages 4 and 5, 98% of us perform at NASA’s ‘Creative Genius’ level; It was also found that only 12% of us do this when we are 15 years old. The Creative Populists (working title), a team of creatively entrepreneurial superheroes, will engage students exclusively in creative activities and entrepreneurial explorations that will help them maintain and renew their creative talents.

Each character represents an original creative entrepreneurship concept and all the characters introduce a range of qualities and talents that all young people should deliberately develop as part of their education.

The program is based on three fundamentals – we are born with deep and broad creative and entrepreneurial qualities; The best education is produced, not consumed; We learn best when we are having fun.

Help me complete the characters and consider their applications.

Creative Humans or Creative Populists

I became excited about this line up when almost immediately I learned that our Army leaders would be found in an exciting grassroots, hip hop scene, the self-expression of creative entrepreneurial behavior in American culture.

So meet the Captains of The Creative Populists:

Dr Entre

From the Walt Whitman Housing Projects of Fort Greene, a Brooklyn neighborhood famous for progressive hip-hop, Dr. Entre was a prolific hip-hop artist at the age of 14, then known as True. Their first album was called True T.H. When he became a successful hip-hop entrepreneur at the age of 18, he changed his name to Dr. Entre, creating his own recording label Advantage (as Chuck D said, “If you own the master If not then you are master-owned). Then he became a successful lifestyle entrepreneur – offering locally made high-quality neighborhood-value goods – then a successful technology entrepreneur, and he was in all those areas. While continuing to pursue interests, he is increasingly focused on his ‘moon shot’, an impossible to execute project of life-changing importance that he could easily accomplish.

Maybe that picture of the moon is time travel, maybe it’s achieving a perpetual abundance for all.

His strength-he knows the road.

He knows the street because he grew up on the street, he still lives there. He is a leader in his communities because he serves them.

When he’s in his superhero phase he touches the pavement with the palm of his hand and ‘knows the street’ – he gets a dynamic image of energy fields and data streams and sounds and sensations that give him real-time information. The image provides what’s happening within a two-block radius from where he’s standing. Patterns in the data help him predict what’s going to happen next.

He has great athleticism and sophisticated gadgets.

Along with his moon shot, he’s also started a new business incubator in the neighborhood. He named it his label Creating Advantage.

Lois N. clarke

She is an explorer of distant places, exploring the unknown, traveling to the far reaches of the physical world and the limitless extremes of the digital and virtual worlds, and returning with vital understandings about what lies ahead.

Recently she has been spending time on the ocean floor, driving deep sea exploration vehicles.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, a staging station for pioneers and their Conestoga wagons heading west. Now no one knows where she lives.

Her Powers – She can enter a deep subconscious state she calls Wanderlust and be transported to exactly where she needs to be next.

generator

At the age of 16 he is a world class engineer inventor. His technical knowledge is broad and deep; He grew up playing with the technologies and processes of 3D Printing/Small Batch Manufacturing/Maker Movement production that will lead to the new industrial revolution and not only the renewal of our economy but the revival of our culture.

That’s the way he sees it.

He is proud to be from Detroit and is already taking on the role of a leader in helping the city recover and while he was home schooled he formed the club, which serves as an independent school at his neighborhood public high school. There was a maker space for the school. He teaches there.

His father is Native American, his mother was born in India and came to work as a senior engineer at General Motors.

His fathers are Fox and Sock; They began trading furs with the French at Fort Pontchartrain du Detroit in the early 1700s.

He knows Detroit’s history as a major manufacturing center and learned from his mother what they did best.

His power – He can create anything as a master of each of the various desktop manufacturing technologies that allow rapid prototyping, open source design, 3-D printing, and small lot manufacturing.

They have designed proprietary desktop manufacturing technologies that speed up processes.

Additionally they have developed a mobile app that allows them to identify and plug into the existing network of Maker Technologies closest to them so they can instantly make whatever they need, wherever they are.

He is also musically talented, designing innovative musical instruments with remarkable properties. He plays Native American songs.

D sign

Her name is her destiny, her design talents are great. She is the youngest designer to have a product in the permanent collection of the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum; The selection committee could not decide which to choose, the reclining chair or the solar-powered portable water purification system, each completed before the age of 21, so they included both.

Her power – when she applies her design talents to it, whatever it is, she can radically distort the way others perceive it. He is also capable of making a thing or person disappear.

She advocates design thinking, and has added her own strategies as well.

She’s from Japan, came as a teenager, and is becoming a US citizen.

rainmaker

All the other characters are young, ranging from teens to late 20s, but the Rainmaker is much older.

Almost as old as the wizard?

Long ago, for decades, he was a corporate boardroom power broker of such stature and prestige that he was respected and sometimes even feared in boardrooms everywhere, he was known as the Rain Maker.

But it wasn’t long before she realized she had to uncover an incident of corporate malfeasance – the hiding of climate change data by Big Oil or the modern slavery found in for-profit prisons – and it was life-changing; He became a corporate outlaw, and now he is hiding from ‘The Corporation’ while keeping one step ahead.

When he travels, not only afraid of what ‘corporations’ might do to him, but also what corporations do to the human spirit, he teaches us the importance of being and becoming the most creative entrepreneurial culture we can be. There is a missionary for.

Perhaps he had a role in bringing together creative populists around Dr. Entre to photograph the Moon. In any case, he seems to have a supporting role.

Art?

The ancient Greeks offered 9 goddess muses who inspired the arts, each dedicated to an artistic expression – one to dance, another to theatre, etc.

we summarize it 4 X-pressions : Musical arts, visual arts, performing arts and language arts. They are treated as a chorus, and will partner with one or two of the main characters. They are not all women.

I’ve used these characters with high school kids—I asked them to develop characters and create stories; Teachers enthusiastically shared that the children who never talked in class were the most active.

And I’ve used them with a public policy think tank, as a prompt to open up their creative thinking: What would you be willing to do if one of the creative populists committed to helping you? He said that they are thinking more boldly and freshly.

The names considered were:

creative populist

to be human

The Creative Humans

imaginary cells

What do you think? Can you imagine the thrill for them or possibly more members?

If you want to talk to me about these characters contact me at [email protected]

“Exploring Your Creative Genius” takes a broad look at what it means to be creative and entrepreneurial in an ongoing conversation led by Carl Nordegren – entrepreneur, novelist and lifelong student who has the tools to enhance his creative ability and inspire others to do the same. Has decades of experience in helping. Same in exciting new ways!

