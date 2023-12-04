Discovering the Gaming Revolution with Immutable’s Blockchain Network

Crypto startup Immutable is making waves in the gaming industry with its innovative blockchain solutions. With its layer-2 Ethereum blockchain, Immutable X, and the upcoming zkEVM blockchain, the company is revolutionizing on-chain interactions for gaming applications. Many game developers have already adopted Immutable’s technology, providing players with a faster and more cost-effective experience on the blockchain.

One major platform that has adopted Immutable’s network is the Epic Games Store, a popular PC gaming marketplace. Several game titles that use Immutable’s blockchain have made their way to the store, opening up new possibilities for gamers around the world. Let’s take a closer look at some of these exciting games.

Avalon: Embark on a Medieval Adventure

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of Avalon, a medieval open-world MMORPG. Set to release on the Epic Games Store in 2024, Avalon allows players to craft characters, explore vast landscapes, and engage in quests. What sets Avalon apart is the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From characters to mounts, buildings, and forges, everything in Avalon will exist as NFTs, giving players true ownership of their virtual assets.

Blocklords: Build Your Empire

Blocklords offers a bird’s-eye view of medieval strategy and simulation. In this charming MMO, players can establish their own villages, defend them from invaders, and manage resources. The game features story-based choices, with each decision having different consequences. BlockLords uses the Immutable X and Polygon blockchains to support alternative NFTs, enhancing the gameplay experience for players.

Delusium: A Sci-Fi Adventure Awaits

Experience a futuristic MMORPG with Deliusium, a game that blends blockchain and AI elements. Currently under development, Delicium allows players to shape the future of the game by voting on changes through the use of an ERC-20 governance token called AGI. Additionally, players can personalize their characters and weapons by purchasing NFTs from Immutable’s marketplace.

Illuvium: Unleash the Power of NFTs

Illuvium is an immersive open-world exploration and pet autobattler NFT game. The game combines Overworld, a sci-fi exploration game, and Arena, a pet autobattler title, into one captivating experience. As players venture into the game’s vast world and engage in battles, they can collect and use NFTs and cosmetic items called Illuvials, all powered by Immutable X.

Metalcore: Enter a futuristic battlefield

Prepare for an adrenaline-filled experience with Metalcore, a first-person sci-fi shooter and third-person mech operating game. Currently in early access on the Epic Games Store, Metalcore uses the immutable zkEVM blockchain to host NFTs including vehicles, weapons, crafting elements, and other essential items.

In addition to these exciting games, many others have also adopted Immutable’s blockchain technology on the Epic Games Store. Age of Zalmoxis, The Lost Glitch, Aviatrix, Chain Monsters, and Citizen Conflict are just a few examples of the diverse range of games taking advantage of Immutable’s network.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is immutable?

Immutable is a crypto startup that provides gaming-focused blockchain solutions. Their layer-2 Ethereum blockchain, Immutable X and the upcoming zkEVM blockchain provide faster and more cost-effective on-chain interactions for gaming applications.

2. How are NFTs used in these games?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been integrated into these games to provide players with physical ownership of in-game assets. Characters, mounts, buildings, weapons, and cosmetic items are all represented as NFTs, allowing players to trade, sell, and customize their virtual assets.

3. How does Immutable’s blockchain technology benefit gamers?

Immutable’s blockchain technology enhances the gaming experience by providing faster and cheaper on-chain interactions. By leveraging blockchain infrastructure, these games provide players with increased security, true ownership of assets, and the ability to earn and trade valuable in-game items.

4. Can Gods Unchained be found on the Epic Games Store?

No, Gods Unchained, Immutable’s NFT trading card game, was available on the Epic Games Store for a short time but has been removed. The reasons for its removal are unclear, and it remains to be seen whether the game will return to the store in the future.

As the gaming industry evolves, Immutable’s blockchain network is paving the way for a new era of gaming experiences. With fast transactions, true ownership of assets, and exciting gameplay opportunities, these games on the Epic Games Store represent the future of blockchain gaming.

