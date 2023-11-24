Discovering $BLC: The Revolutionary Token Powering the Sasthanakkam Ecosystem

Coinstore Listing: Trading Pair: BLC/USDT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What is BLC and what does it solve?

The $BLC token, as described in the introduction to the Sasthanakkam ecosystem, serves as a core utility and governance tool. It is an integral part of the ecosystem, which facilitates transactions on various platforms. Sastanaqqam is designed to bring together decentralization, digitalization and entertainment within the Web 3.0 framework. It aims to be a hub for artists, collectors and crypto enthusiasts, providing tools and services powered by blockchain technology.

– Token Name: Blue Token

– Token symbol: $BLC

– Total supply: 1,000,000,000

– Trading pair: BLC/USDT

What are the benefits of BLC?

The $BLC token provides several key utilities in the Sasthanakkam ecosystem:

1. Basic Utility and Administration Tools: $BLC is the unique payment instrument in all of Sasthanakkam’s ecosystem. This includes its use in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, art markets, and other services provided by Sasthanakkam.

2. DeFi Platform: In the field of digital finance, $BLC is used within Sastanaqqam’s DeFi platform. These platforms provide direct access to digital finance tools. The token assists in efficient cryptocurrency management within this framework.

3. Art and NFT Marketplace: $BLC is used in the art sector of the ecosystem, specifically in marketplaces and rental platforms. These platforms enable artists to sell, rent, and display their work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The token facilitates transactions in these spaces, thereby digitizing art and ensuring the authenticity of artworks.

4. Entertainment and Gaming: In the entertainment sector, particularly in tournament gaming platforms, $BLC potentially plays a role in fostering a competitive in-game economy, although specific details of its use in this context remain unclear. Not mentioned in. document.

5. CryptoJR: CryptoJR provides a secure educational platform for kids with a custodial wallet system, linked to a ‘Sastaana Wallet’ controlled by parents. Parents have full control of the child’s CryptoJR wallet, which can only be accessed through the main wallet. Holding $BLC unlocks advanced features on the platform, ensuring a safe and educational introduction to cryptocurrencies for children under parental guidance.

6. In short, the $BLC token is a versatile tool within the Sasthanakkam ecosystem, connecting various aspects such as DeFi, art, entertainment, and education, and as a key component in transactions and governance within this blockchain-powered environment. Works in.

What is included in the project ecosystem?



The Sasthanakkam project ecosystem consists of a variety of components that integrate decentralization, digitalization, and entertainment within the Web 3.0 framework. It is designed to meet the needs of artists, collectors and crypto enthusiasts, offering a range of tools and services powered by blockchain technology. Major components of an ecosystem include:

DeFi Platform:

The core of the ecosystem lies in its DeFi platform, which is currently at 25% completion. Here, a user-centric non-custodial wallet to provide secure storage and management of digital assets is impressively 90% developed and almost ready for deployment. Complementing the wallet is an exchange platform, which will enable seamless trading of cryptocurrencies, increasing the liquidity and accessibility of digital finance within the ecosystem.

Art and NFT Market:

A significant part of the ecosystem’s attraction is its art and NFT marketplace, with development of both the marketplace and rental space nearing completion at 90%. These platforms will not only empower artists to monetize their creations, but also allow collectors to acquire and interact with digital art in new ways. Additionally, the vision extends to a virtual museum, currently 25% developed, which aims to digitalize art curation and exhibition, leveraging NFTs to authenticate and preserve the uniqueness of each artwork.

Entertainment and Gaming:

An extraordinary feature of the ecosystem is the entertainment and gaming segment, which accounts for 80% of the work underway. It includes a tournament gaming platform that integrates blockchain to enhance the competitive experience. The platform is set to create a vibrant in-game economy where players can engage, compete, and perhaps earn in a decentralized gaming environment.

Educational Platform:

Ultimately, the educational platform at 25% Progress is set to become a cornerstone in promoting financial literacy. It is designed to empower the young generation with the knowledge and skills required for the digital economy. The platform will provide a wealth of resources on blockchain and digital finance, enabling users to confidently participate in the evolving landscape of DeFi.

Overall, the Sasthanakkam ecosystem is a comprehensive mix of finance, arts, entertainment, and education, all based on the use of blockchain technology and its native $BLC token.

