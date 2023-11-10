Discover Moldova through its people, landscapes and wines

To travel through Moldova means to journey into the heart of a wine-producing country, a land of hills, sun-drenched plains and an enviable climate tempered by the presence of the Black Sea. The diversity of the country’s landscapes and rich soils create distinct terroirs, which in turn imbue the wines of Moldova with their unique character, and this has been the case for thousands of years.

Viticulture in Moldova has a history dating back 8,000 years, and it is still an intrinsic part of local traditions today. It has the highest density of vineyards of any country, and the largest wine cellar in the world. The country hosts numerous wine festivals and cellar runs and even has an annual national holiday dedicated to wine. Even the size of the country is often compared to a bunch of grapes.

Moldovan wineries not only produce quality wines, but they are one of the country’s top travel attractions with wine tasting tours, restaurants, and many adapted to offer accommodations ranging from rustic simplicity to palatial beauty. Is. Wine tourists now make up a large percentage of visitors to the country, and the Moldovan state has developed different ways to meet this demand – such as a series of ‘Wine Routes’ for drivers and cyclists – To make wine holidays comfortable and rewarding. possible.

Wines of Moldova through its wine regions

Wine Itineraries includes suggested itineraries that combine winery visits with nearby historical and cultural attractions through the country’s three geographically protected wine regions:

The Codru makes up the central part of Moldova, and is known for being rich in black soil (chernozem). This promotes the production of some excellent white as well as high quality sparkling wines. The major grape varieties used for Codru wines are Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Rhine Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc.

Stefan Voda, located in the southeast, is slightly drier and is known mostly for its black grapes, which have been cultivated here since ancient times. Wines here are produced mostly using Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Malbec and the local grape Rara Negra.

Valluil Louis Traian (Trajan’s Wall), is an area to the south-west. A variety of wines – dry whites, pale rosés, full-bodied reds and fruity sparkling wines, as well as liqueurs – are produced here, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Saperavi, Fesca Nigra, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Muscat Ottonel. is used to.

There is a fourth PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), known as Divine. It applies to the entire country and refers to the production of Moldova’s extremely popular brandy.

Come for the wine, stay for the hospitality

underground wine cellar Milesty Mikey Famous throughout the world, not least for its appearance in the Guinness World Records as the largest collection of wines in the world. Under the ground there are 200 km long tunnels, which contain approximately two million bottles of wine, of which 50,000 were in a secret chamber built for safekeeping during Gorbachev’s Prohibition.

Less than half an hour’s drive from Moldova’s capital Chisinau, visitors are greeted by fountains of wine outside this former limestone quarry, which was repurposed for its current use as a wine cellar in 1968 . Making their way through the tunnels on foot, car or bike, they can browse, sample and sample a staggering array of wines before sitting down to dinner in a restaurant hidden beneath the ground. Can buy.

Moldova is also home to the world’s second largest wine cellar. crikovaAlso built from a former limestone quarry just north of Chișinău. With 120 km of tunnels in this underground wine city, visiting Cricova is truly a unique winery experience, just like Milesti Micci. The naturally cool conditions of the limestone tunnels make for a perfect example of sustainable storage.

Electric trains carry 80,000 tourists a year through these underground streets, each named after a vine, used for both wine storage and production. The more than three million bottles of sparkling wine in production are kept in perfect condition by a team of winemakers, each rotating up to 50,000 bottles per day by hand using the traditional method.

Another wine-lovers’ favorite company is Castell Mimi, a beautiful palace built at the turn of the century for wine pioneer Constantin Mimi, who is widely credited with raising the standards of local wines through new technologies. With neatly manicured gardens and a labyrinth, the grounds of Castell Mimi are the perfect backdrop for its annual Vinopéra and Rose Day events. The winery is also home to the country’s first wine spa and wine-themed wellness packages.

Chateau PurkariLocated in the south-west of the country within the IGP Stefan Voda, it is a landscape of rolling hills (79% of the vineyards are on slopes) with fertile black soil that rests on a significantly higher limestone base, which is ideal for grape growing. Defines the ideal terroir for. The winery, founded in 1827, has become an internationally acclaimed leader in the wine industry in Central and Eastern Europe, registering the fastest growth from the region. Since the 2000s, when the winery was privatized, it has become a beacon for quality, reviving local grape varieties such as the indigenous red Rara Negra.

The first medal awarded to Château Purcari was the gold medal it received for the insignia Negru de Purcari at the World Exhibition in Paris in 1878. The company recently won international gold and silver medals, including several top awards at the Decanter World Wine Awards, including Best-in-Show, platinum and gold medals in 2020 and 2021.

Chateau Purcari’s place on the oenological map of Moldova’s tourism is very important. It is located in a stunning setting at the junction of the Dniester River and the Black Sea, where guests can enjoy a uniquely delicious dinner and exceptional wine-tasting in our restaurant.

It is about a 90-minute drive north from Purkari. Asconi Vineyards. Run by the same welcoming family since 1952, the winery pays homage to Moldovan traditions with rustic painted furniture, artisan wall hangings, hand-painted ceramics and some excellent home cooking. Stay in one of the beautiful stone cottages built in traditional Moldovan village style and relax in its huge swimming pool.

A perfect excuse to visit the little-known autonomous region of Gagauzia, Cara-Ghani There is a winery that not only displays a selection of the finest wines, but also gives visitors a taste of Gagauz culture and cuisine in its restaurant and on tours. This winery’s land, bordered by the 3rd century Trojan Wall, is steeped in tradition and history, and has been in the same family hands for 150 years.

The long history of viticulture in Moldova means that not only are there many well-established vineyards that have been around for decades or even centuries, but there are also new boutique wineries emerging all the time. is one such te wa, which means ‘time will tell’ in Māori. It was founded by Ella and Olga upon their return from studying winemaking in Napa Valley and New Zealand. His unique combination of integrating techniques learned abroad with Moldovan terroir has won him much praise on the international stage. You can taste wines from Te Vaa as well as wines from other boutique wineries at hip wine bars in Chisinau like Plinkavin.

Other winemakers who have imported ideas and methods learned in classic winemaking regions elsewhere include atu An urban winery located in Chisinau that offers wine tasting and graffiti tours where you can design your own wine label. Another example is Arkady Fosnaya, who founded Krama Mircesti Winery in his home village after studying viticulture for several years in Germany. The winery boasts the highest vineyards in Moldova and has walking trails to enjoy views of the hills and valleys. Afterwards relax with traditional Moldovan cuisine in the restaurant and a peaceful sleep in the winery’s modern accommodation.

This attitude towards diversity and innovation is typical of Moldova, a country where modernity is intertwined with long tradition. Nowhere is this intersection of influences seen more clearly than in its vineyards Wine Tasting Vacation Experiences,

learn more winesofmoldova.com

Source