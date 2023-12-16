Discover and how to enjoy the best go kart tours in Japan live japan travel guide

Home How to Discover and Enjoy the Best Go Kart Tours in Japan

Published date: 15 December 2023

If you’re an adrenaline junkie and looking for an unforgettable experience in Japan, look no further than the exciting world of go karting. Japan offers some of the best go kart tours that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

In this article, we’ll share some of the most popular go karting tours in Japan, what you need to book them, and what essential precautions you need to take to ensure a safe and enjoyable go karting experience in Japan.

Main image: Klook

English Language Go Karting Tour in Tokyo

In the bustling metropolis of Tokyo, there are many go-kart tours that cater to English-speaking visitors. These tours offer a unique way to explore the city’s iconic sites and vibrant neighborhoods. With an English-speaking guide leading the way, you can feel confident wandering the streets and enjoying the scenery without any language barriers.

Street Go-Kart Experience in Akihabara by Original Street Kart

(Photo: Klook)

Tour Tokyo like a superhero with Original Street Kart’s Akihabara Street Go-Kart Experience. This thrilling ride passes through the city’s most iconic areas, blending the electric atmosphere of Akihabara with the beauty of Ginza and the historic charm of the Tokyo Station area. Wear your favorite outfit and become part of the vibrant city landscape. As you walk through Marunouchi, glimpse the majestic Imperial Palace, and travel the fashionable streets of Ginza, you are not just a visitor, but a bystander, smiling and clicking cameras. It’s not just a tour; This is your chance to immerse yourself in the diverse culture and scenery of Tokyo, from the driver’s seat of a street go-kart.

highlight

· Drive through Akihabara, Tokyo Station and Ginza in a go-kart.

・Feel like a superhero in your favorite costume.

・Join alone or connect with fellow adventurers from around the world.

Tours

·1-hour go-kart experience: 15,400 yen

Involved

English speaking guide

· Insurance provided by the operator

· 1 hour street go-kart experience

Dress rental

Photo data

Small Group Go Kart Experience in Asakusa

(Photo: Klook)

Embark on an exciting ride with the Asakusa Small Group Go Kart Experience in Tokyo. Designed for couples, families and friends, this unique tour offers a unique way to see the city. Wear your chosen outfit and explore Tokyo’s famous sights such as the towering Tokyo Skytree, the iconic Sensoji Temple and the fashionable Ginza district. As you enjoy the sights and sounds of Tokyo’s bustling streets, our staff will capture every memorable moment for you. This experience is not just about sightseeing; It’s all about creating unforgettable memories in the heart of Tokyo with a fun, exciting twist.

highlight

・Unique go-kart tour through Asakusa, Tokyo Skytree and Ginza.

【Customized experience perfect for couples, families and friends.

·Get photographed by staff while touring the streets of Tokyo.

Tours

·1-hour go-kart tour: 17,500 yen

Involved

·English/Japanese speaking guide

·60-minute go-kart experience

Dress rental

Photo shooting service

·Bluetooth speaker

Small Group Go Kart Experience in Shibuya

(Photo: Klook)

Zoom into the heart of Tokyo with the Shibuya Small Group Go Kart Experience. This action-packed adventure lets you dress up and travel through Tokyo’s most iconic neighborhoods. Take in the vibrant scenery of Shibuya, the towering Tokyo Tower and bustling Roppongi streets. Ideal for couples, families and groups of friends, this tour combines the thrill of go-kart racing with the charm of Tokyo sightseeing. As you walk through the city’s vibrant avenues, the staff will capture these moments, giving you lasting memories of your exciting journey through Tokyo.

highlight

・Pass through iconic areas like Shibuya, Tokyo Tower and Roppongi in a go-kart.

· Ideal customized experience for couples, families and friends.

·Photographic memories captured by the staff during your adventure.

Tours

·90-minute go-kart course: 20,000 yen

Involved

·English/Japanese speaking guide

Dress rental

·90 minute go kart experience

Photo shooting service

·Bluetooth speaker

English Language Go Karting Tour in Osaka

Osaka, known for its rich history and lively atmosphere, also offers exciting go-kart tours for international visitors. Ride through the city streets, passing famous attractions like Osaka Castle and Dotonbori. With an English-speaking guide accompanying you, you can learn about the culture and history of the city while having an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

Osaka Go Karting Experience by Akiba Kart

(Photo: Klook)

Experience Osaka like never before with Akiba Kart’s Osaka Go-Karting Adventure! With two locations (near Nipponbashi Park and Shinsekai), this tour offers a unique blend of adventure and sightseeing. Ride a go-kart dressed as your favorite character and enjoy Osaka’s historic and modern sites. From vibrant Dotonbori to majestic Osaka Castle, become part of the fabric of the city as visitors gaze at it. Led by an English-speaking guide, you can cruise at speeds of up to 60 km/h, choosing between morning, afternoon or evening slots. Come alone or join friends for this unforgettable journey, especially magical during the evening ride when Osaka lights up, adding a glowing backdrop to your adventure.

highlight

·Tour Osaka’s famous sites like Dotonbori and Osaka Castle in a go-kart.

・Dress up as your favorite character for a fun, immersive experience.

·Enjoy the attention as tourists take photos of you while driving through the city.

Tours

・(Akiba Kart Shinsekai Shop) 1 hour experience: 10,500 yen

・(Akiba Kart Shinsekai Shop) 2-hour experience: 13,500 yen

Involved

·Instructor fee

· Insurance provided by the operator

·Cosplay costume rental

·SD card rental (optional)

· GoPro Rental (optional)

English Language Go Karting Tour in Okinawa

If you’re headed to the tropical paradise of Okinawa, don’t miss the opportunity to experience a thrilling go-kart tour. Enjoy the island’s natural beauty and breathtaking ocean views as you drive along the coastal roads. With an English-speaking guide, you can fully immerse yourself in the local culture and create unforgettable memories.

Gorilla Kart Okinawa Go-Kart Experience

(Image: KKDE)

Get ready for the ride of your life with the Gorilla Kart Okinawa go-kart experience! This fresh and intimate go-kart adventure lets you travel the streets of Okinawa with ease and freedom. Dress up in your favorite superhero costume and make your way across the beautiful routes of the island in a top-class kart. Offering both excitement and safety at an affordable price, and with English guidance available, this experience is ideal for those who want to discover Okinawa’s vibrant atmosphere in a fun and unique way.

highlight

· Intimate go-kart experience with fewer people and no need to join large groups.

·New, high quality carts available at affordable prices.

・A unique opportunity to dress up as your favorite superhero and explore Okinawa.

Tours

・1-hour course (Naha Airport + Kokusai Street): 8,000 yen

・2-hour course (Naha Airport + Kokusai Street + Senaga Island): 9,500 yen

·3-hour course (Naha Airport + Kokusai Street + Chatan American Village): 14,500 yen

Involved

・Insurance provided by supplier

·Bilingual Japanese/English guide

·Free rental of cosplay costumes

· Go-kart rental

·Gasoline fee

What you need to go karting in Japan

When you set out on a go kart tour, you’ll have the opportunity to discover the best trails and attractions that Japan has to offer. Travel to iconic neighborhoods like Shibuya, Shinjuku and Akihabara and experience the city’s bustling energy up close.

One of the most exciting aspects of go karting in Japan is the chance to dress up as your favorite character. Whether you’ve always dreamed of being a superhero, a video game character, or an anime icon, these tours allow you to bring your fantasies to life. Imagine yourself roaming the streets of Tokyo as Mario, Pikachu or a Samurai!

But first, you have to make sure you qualify.

Requirements

Driver must be at least 18 years of age. Most companies do not have tandem options, so unfortunately, this is not an activity for families with young children.

You will need an international driving permit (or SOFA license), passport and a valid driving license of your country. If you are from Switzerland, Germany, France, Taiwan, Belgium, Estonia or Monaco, bring your driver’s license and an official from the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) or your designated country’s embassy or consulate in Japan. Read more about driving in Japan here.

Operators may have additional requirements, so be sure to check when booking. For example, participants must weigh less than 100 kg and be between 150–190 cm tall.

Safety First: Necessary Precautions

Understand the safety guidelines and precautions for safe riding. Before going in a go kart, familiarize yourself with the vehicle and safety guidelines provided by tour operators. Also, while you can wear a dress, remember that you must have appropriate shoes: high heels or beach sandals are not allowed.

Respect local traffic rules. When enjoying the thrill of a go kart tour in Japan, it is important to drive responsibly and respect local traffic rules – after all, you are in a motorized vehicle! Remember that in Japan we drive on the left. Follow the instructions given by the tour guide and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Avoid driving recklessly or overtaking other participants.

Drive responsibly. When you’re following a guide on your tour, be sure to pay attention to your surroundings. Go karts are much lower to the ground than other vehicles and can be a little difficult to spot riders on the busy streets of Tokyo and Osaka. You’ll likely attract a lot of attention, so by driving responsibly, you can contribute to a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

*This information is at the time of publication of this article.

*Prices and options mentioned are subject to change.

*Unless otherwise stated, all prices are inclusive of taxes.

