Discounts draw crowds but Black Friday week sales slowest in years – report

By Amina Niasse

NEW YORK (Reuters) – In-store retail sales in the U.S. rose by the most since December last week due to aggressive discounting, but year-on-year sales increased for the week covering the start of the traditional Black Friday shopping season. Was the lowest. In six years.

The Johnson Redbook Index, which samples about 9,000 U.S. general merchandise retailers, rose 6.3% on a year-over-year basis in the week ended Nov. 25, from a 3.4% gain the previous week, Redbook Research said Tuesday. Said. According to the report, sales volumes for retailers increased during the Black Friday weekend, where cost-conscious consumers sought deep discounts on expensive purchases.

“Some reported that shoppers were hesitant to purchase high-ticket items and were becoming more price conscious as people compared prices and shopped online,” the report said. “Others put off shopping and waited for deep discounts on the upcoming Cyber ​​Monday.”

Black Friday fell on November 24 this year, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shoppers are experiencing the cheapest holiday shopping season in years, with prices on toys, games and hobby gear falling for the first time since 2020. Sporting goods prices also declined this holiday season for the first time since 2018, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. BLS) shown.

Discounts have increased steadily since the pandemic, during which supply-chain difficulties and increased demand for goods have pushed up prices. The price cuts follow the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, indicating that tight monetary policy may finally put a stop to the aggressive pricing imposed by retailers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the increase in sales, this increase is the smallest Black Friday-week increase since 2017’s 4.8% year-over-year increase.

Another index published by MasterCard indicated that as more shoppers opted to take advantage of deeper and earlier online discounts, e-commerce sales on November 24 increased by 8.5% on an annual basis, while in-store sales increased by 1.1%. % increased by.

“Consumers are taking advantage of the holiday season and taking advantage of holiday promotions, giving them ample options when looking for gifts for everyone on their list,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor at Mastercard. “Consumers are shopping smarter, using all of their tools – from searching across channels to cross checking across apps and websites – to maximize value while spending time with friends and family.”

(Reporting by Amina Niasse; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com