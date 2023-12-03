Disciplinary judge approves suspension of lawyer for using ChatGPT to generate fake cases

A Colorado lawyer has been suspended for using artificial intelligence to create fake case citations in legal filings and then lying about it.

The sentencing of Zachariah C. Crabill by the presiding disciplinary judge is the first case to explicitly allege improper use of AI. Jessica E. Yates, the head of Colorado’s Office of Lawyer Regulation, told Colorado Politics that she was not aware of any such cases in the state.

The state Supreme Court has yet to weigh in on the legal and professional dilemmas of AI, but earlier this year, Justice Melissa Hart acknowledged during a panel discussion that the court has an obligation to think for itself about emerging technology. Educate.

“We need to think about how we change our rules to accommodate this and think about what lawyers need to do,” he said. “But we will also have cases that present these questions and we will serve briefs written by artificial intelligence. … It will effectively serve as an aide to the lawyer.”

In the agreed narrative filed by Crabill and attorney regulators with the office of the presiding disciplinary judge, Crabill’s firm in April took on a client who had previously represented himself. An El Paso County judge denied a client’s motion for summary judgment in a civil case, and Crabill’s job was to draft a motion to vacate the judgment.

“Crabill never drafted the MSA. He looked at previous proposals from the firm and tried to find a template to argue for overturning the decision,” the filing said.

After filling out case-specific details into the template, Crabill wanted to strengthen his legal citations. They used the AI ​​program ChatGPT to search for cases that seemed to support their client’s position. In the belief that he was using his client’s money efficiently and reducing his stress as the deadline approached, he added AI case quotes to his brief without verifying their accuracy.

On the morning of the hearing before El Paso County District Court Judge Eric Bentley, Crabill realized that his brief contained false quotes.

“I think all my cases quoted from ChatGPT are worthless,” he messaged his paralegal. “I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to find actual case law in our favor to present to the judge now.”

Text message conversation between attorney Zachariah C. Crabill and his paralegal.

At the May 5 hearing, Bentley was the first to mention the non-existent cases. Crabill apologized for the errors, blaming “this case on a legal intern who I believe made some mistakes.”

Crabill later attributed his false response to “being nervous.” He said he “never realized” that AI technology could be misleading. Crabill later filed an amended motion, which Bentley rejected on grounds other than “hypothetical case citation.”

Crabill and the attorney’s office’s regulation attorneys agreed that they had breached their professional duties to act competently, diligently and honestly. Since he had no prior discipline, had taken responsibility and was experiencing personal conflicts at the time of his mistake, the parties agreed to a two-year suspension, of which Crabill would have to serve only 90 days. That he would not otherwise have completed the probation period.

Presiding Disciplinary Judge Brian M. Large signed the punishment in a Nov. 22 order.

Sean D. Williams, a professional and technical communications researcher at Arizona State University, told KRDO in June that users of artificial intelligence can’t always rely on it to provide accurate results for prompts.

“When we become confident and comfortable with the information we have, we assume that the information it is giving us is accurate,” Williams said. “This case shows that wasn’t true and that’s the downside.”

Earlier this year, a federal judge in New York sanctioned a pair of lawyers who used an AI chatbot that similarly generated false case citations. The judge said the effect of such misconduct is to force the opposing party to spend time and money exposing the deception, undermine clients’ arguments, and foster skepticism about the legal system.

“And prospective plaintiffs may be tempted to disregard the judicial decision by claiming doubt about its authenticity,” wrote Senior U.S. District Court Judge P. Kevin Castell.

