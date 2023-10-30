Disadvantages of Marathon Mortgage

City Voice (ES)

With London struggling with rising property prices, and now that we face a high and uncertain interest rate landscape, an increasing number of homeowners are considering mortgages with terms longer than 30 years.

These extended terms can be attractive, after all they offer lower monthly payments that make home ownership more affordable. However, it is important to understand the disadvantages that come with this type of mortgage, especially in the current climate. Long-term mortgages appear to be an attractive option for many people, especially first-time buyers or those on a tight budget.

Lower monthly payments may be a relief in a city where property prices are rising rapidly, but it is important to be cautious and understand the potential downsides.

One of the main drawbacks of long-term mortgages is the significant increase in total interest costs over the life of the mortgage.

While lower payments provide temporary relief from higher interest rates, the extended term means you’ll pay more interest in the long run.

Property prices in London are at record highs, so it is important that one considers the total cost of home ownership and how much you are willing to pay in interest over the years. Don’t just focus on monthly payments anymore.

Committing to a mortgage lasting more than 3 decades is a long-term financial commitment that requires very careful consideration.

London is a dynamic city and living situations can evolve rapidly. Career changes, family growth and unexpected expenses may challenge your ability to maintain these extended payments. Having a mortgage near or even during your retirement years may not be in line with your future financial goals.

Another disadvantage of this type of mortgage is the slower rate at which you build equity. During the early years, your monthly payments consist primarily of interest and not capital, which means it takes longer to accumulate any equity. In a market like London, where property values ​​can fluctuate as much as they do now, this can leave homeowners vulnerable to market downturns and the risk of negative equity.

Although we have become accustomed to periods of extremely low rates, it is clear that this is not sustainable or something we are going to experience in the future. In fact, the Bank of England is now suggesting that rates will remain high for a long time and will be the new norm.

People with long-term mortgages are exposed to these types of fluctuations for longer periods, meaning payments can become a burden and impact financial stability.

When considering this type of mortgage, it is important to seek the advice of a mortgage specialist who can fully assess your circumstances and provide a detailed analysis of what it means for you. Of course, there are people for whom this type of mortgage may be suitable, but there are also some who should try to avoid these where possible, such as those who are considering selling in a relatively short period of time. For these people, the higher interest costs are likely to outweigh the benefits of lower monthly payments.

Those looking for a quick increase in equity, such as investors, are also likely to benefit from a shorter mortgage term. Long-term mortgages carry interest burden which can slow equity growth. Finally, borrowers whose income is variable or uncertain should also be wary of this type of mortgage. Long-term financial obligations and fluctuating income don’t mix very well.

In a city like London where property prices are rising and interest rate uncertainty looms, it is important for home buyers or mortgagors to make an informed decision about their mortgage tenure. Yes, longer terms may provide some financial relief, but it is important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages, including higher interest costs, longer commitments, less equity and the unpredictable economy.

Craig Fish is MD of Lodestone Mortgage

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com