Disadvantaged states improve their business tax environments

The rise of many disadvantaged states and the decline of previously favored states tell the story of the Tax Foundation’s new 2024 State Business Tax Climate Report. The findings support how less government contributes to greater prosperity, while heavy taxes hinder prosperity.

The scores for the 50 states in the report declined by 0.19 points compared to the previous report, indicating a less competitive business tax environment across the country. Given that half of all states have cut taxes in the last three years, and a growing number are moving toward flex taxes, the pressure is building on states to cut taxes or risk being left behind.

Iowa is an inspiring success story, emerging as an icon of pro-growth tax reform. Iowa reduced its top marginal individual income tax rate from 8.53 to 6.0 percent. By consolidating its previous nine tax brackets into four, the new, more streamlined tax system is less burdensome for Iowans.

Another of Iowa’s reforms was to reduce the marriage penalty. The state eliminated a long-standing tax burden by doubling the bracket amount for married couples filing jointly. The state also shifted its previous three-bracket corporate income tax structure to just two brackets, reducing the top rate by 1.4 percentage points.

As a result of these changes, Iowa’s ranking improved from 38th to 33rd in just one year.

Although there is room for improvement, the state is on a better path. Considering conservative budgeting by Governor Reynolds and the legislature and the transition to a flat 3.9 percent income tax rate and a flat corporate income tax rate of 5.5 percent by 2026, the state could soon rise to 15th.

Massachusetts, on the other hand, saw the sharpest decline of all states, falling 12 places to 46th.

This decline in business tax competitiveness can be largely attributed to a new state constitutional amendment. It transitioned Massachusetts from a single-rate to a graduated-rate income tax system with a new 4 percent surcharge to a top marginal tax rate of 9 percent for income over $1 million.

This progressive policy not only represents a departure from the trend of rate cuts and bracket consolidation in other states as part of the flat tax revolution, but also introduces a significant marriage penalty. While the implementation of a new payroll tax declined Massachusetts’ tax competitiveness, the state’s individual tax component ranking dropped from 11th to 44th.

Unfortunately, this decline was predicted to be caused by large numbers of people fleeing the state, many of whom were undoubtedly looking for more tax-friendly residences. After all, people vote with their feet.

While Massachusetts suffered steep declines, Mississippi and Idaho emerged as rising stars in the world of tax reform.

Thanks to three major changes, Mississippi’s ranking moved from 27th to 20th. It became the second state to implement permanent full spending for select investments in machinery and equipment, passed a flat personal income tax, and will soon eliminate its franchise tax.

These forward-looking policy changes encourage investment and economic growth, positioning Mississippi as a more competitive business destination.

Similarly, Oklahoma has also made significant progress in tax reform. In addition to eliminating its marriage penalty, the state reduced its apportionment roll ratio in property taxation and withdrew its capital stock tax. These actions led its property tax component ranking to improve substantially from 30th to 15th.

As a result of these improvements, Oklahoma’s overall ranking has increased significantly, now ranking at 19th. And while Governor Stitt’s recent special session failed to make major progress on tax cuts, the state is poised to do so soon, which will improve its competitiveness.

On a similar path, Idaho took a notable step forward by transitioning from four brackets to a flat individual income tax at 5.8 percent. Additionally, the state reduced its corporate income tax rate to 5.8 percent, further enhancing its tax competitiveness. These reforms increased its personal tax component rank by two places, now at 17th.

The findings of the Tax Foundation’s report underscore a basic economic truth: Free markets do not discriminate. They thrive where they are allowed to thrive, and that starts with sustainable budgets and sound tax policy.

States like Iowa, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Idaho, which prioritize tax cuts and financial freedom, are poised to rise in the rankings and may soon become some of the more sought-after states. As they continue to reduce the tax burden, they create an environment where individuals and businesses can retain a greater share of their earnings, which invites innovation, improves the quality of life and boosts economic growth in those states. Encourages to go.

Meanwhile, states like Massachusetts and New Jersey, which ranked 50th in the report, opt for higher spending and taxes that will contribute to continued migration as individuals and businesses seek refuge in states that prioritize economic freedom.

The message is unmistakable. Free markets work, and policymakers should take a lesson from these tax climate rankings.

Vance Ginn, Ph.D., is the Founder and President of Ginn Economic Consulting, LLC. He is chief economist at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy and senior fellow at Young Americans for Liberty. She previously served as Associate Director for Economic Policy, 2019-20, White House Office of Management and Budget.

Source: www.aier.org