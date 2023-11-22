Disability Accelerator Initiative Aims to ‘Next Generation of Radically Inclusive Technology’

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.3 billion people globally suffer from some form of disability. And despite the fact that a growing variety of assistive technologies exist, only a small portion of all individuals have access to them. Also, while disability-oriented accelerators, incubators and other support organizations exist, along with entrepreneurs developing innovative technologies, the ecosystem is fragmented and in need of funding.

That’s where the Moonshot Disability Accelerator initiative comes in. Announced at the September 2022 Clinton Global Initiative, it aims to support 10 existing accelerators for tech startups focused on people with disabilities in eight countries. The goal: to empower early-stage entrepreneurs as well as prepare them for investment and ultimately strengthen the entire disability innovation ecosystem. It recently released a report about the state of the disability innovation ecosystem, Disability Innovation: Empowering Entrepreneurs Reimagining Inclusion Around the World, developed with accelerator leader Village Capital.

“The aim is to support leaders in countries around the world who are advancing the principles of inclusive and universal design to create the next generation of fundamentally inclusive technology,” says SmartJob founder Regina Kline, who specializes in ecology in disability. One impact focused on system building is consultation. The field that is the driving force behind the Moonshot initiative. She is also the Managing Partner of Enable Ventures, an influential venture capital firm targeting the disability wealth gap.

Technically, the initiative is administered and managed by the New Venture Fund, a fiscal agent. It is launching a fundraising effort; The amount to be raised has not been disclosed.

huge market potential

There is a potentially large and attractive market for products designed for people with disabilities, particularly those that can also be used by the more general market. According to Rachel Crawford, special projects advisor at Village Capital, products and services such as typewriters and electric toothbrushes began as innovations for the disability community. She points to what she calls “the business opportunity of disability innovation.”

The report, which was sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, cites a potential $1.9 trillion GDP gap due to the unmet needs of people with disabilities.

Peer Support and Online Tools

ATS Labs is one of the 10 accelerators in the initiative. Founder Varun Chandak, who is hard of hearing and suffers from Erb’s Palsy, started it as a pilot in 2019 and officially launched it in 2021. Previously, he led Access, a student initiative at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. Success, a non-profit organization that aims to help develop a pipeline of future leaders with disabilities. Their accelerator is completing its fourth three-month cohort and is about to hold a demo day.

For Chandrak, what has been particularly helpful is the transparent sharing of lessons learned by participating accelerators. He cites a resource report from Remarkable, an accelerator based in Sydney, Australia, created for Moonshot participants. “The level of openness—it blows my mind,” he says. Chandrak also points to some strategic lessons he’s learned, like working with entrepreneurs to be not just advisors, but coaches. Importance of keeping also. Ultimately, he wants to add that service, though first he needs to raise money to support those efforts.

While Kline cites the initiative’s peer support network as important for sharing best practices, she also uses Village Capital’s initiative, called Abacus ESO, to measure participants’ activity through milestones related to their business models, programs, and other areas. Also emphasizes the use of online tools. And create a baseline to track their growth. “It’s part of an effort aimed at sustainability,” she says.

key findings

Some of the report’s findings include:

Entrepreneurial activity. Entrepreneurs with disabilities are pushing boundaries, creating and producing products and services that are both functional and cutting-edge.

Change in mindset. A growing number of ecosystem builders and supporters, the majority of whom have experienced disability, are demanding what the report describes as a “paradigm shift” in the way the sector is funded.

Systemic challenges. Inequities in education arise due to lack of understanding of children’s needs and training to support children with disabilities. This reduces employment opportunities for disabled people.

Need for financing. The sector needs more investment capital for pre-seed, seed and growth stage entrepreneurs addressing accessibility, assistive technology and disability innovation. Also important: greater continuity of philanthropic capital for accelerators and others to sustain and scale the disability sector entrepreneurial ecosystem.

