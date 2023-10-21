A week after Major League Baseball asked the Houston bankruptcy court to deny Diamond Sports Group’s request for additional time to file its overdue Chapter 11 reorganization plan, one of the company’s largest distributors said it has been granted the requested amount. There is no objection to the relief. , However, in doing so, DirecTV seized the opportunity to “once again raise concerns regarding the lack of progress” on behalf of the bankrupt owner of 19 Bailey Sports RSN.

In a motion filed late Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, DirecTV said that although it “has no objection to the extension of the debtor’s exclusive period at this time,” it hopes to sway Judge Christopher Lopez. . Diamond had made little progress in attempting to get his financial house in order.

An attorney representing DirecTV wrote, “Despite more than seven months in Chapter 11, the Debtors have failed to grow both the supply (team rights) and revenue (distribution) sides of their business.” Instead, Diamond “dedicated most of his resources during the first few months of the case to fighting an expensive battle with Major League Baseball and its teams, but lost in court and one of its most important business partners, MLB.” “, thereby reducing their chances for a successful restructuring.”

The filing noted that Diamond had taken a similar tough stance with DirecTV when the RSN owner sought to force the satellite-TV operator to reimburse unpaid rights fees in two southwestern media markets. A petition was filed in the court for. Diamond’s petition for reimbursement was made despite the fact that the two RSNs cited, Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Arizona, are no longer affiliated with their respective local pro sports franchises.

DirecTV is said to have reduced its payments after the Diamondbacks elected to end their local TV deal with the San Diego Padres before ending their affiliation with the Arizona Diamondbacks. DirecTV argues over what amount it should continue paying for a pair of zombie RSNs for which Diamond no longer supplies its contracted live sports programming.

As it happens, Diamond’s heavily amended request was filed on October 11 – the same day MLB asked the court to put the kibosh on Diamond’s appeal to move forward with its restructuring plan. MLB argued that Diamond’s failure to “turn its business around” after seven months showed that the debtors were no closer to “figuring out a way forward.”

A Diamond spokesperson denied MLB’s claims, saying the company was making “significant progress” in its “complex, billion-dollar restructuring” effort.

DirecTV is of the view that Diamond’s inability to honor its existing carriage agreements casts a long shadow over the company’s restructuring plans. Satcaster said, “The Debtors have barely engaged with DirecTV in meaningful negotiations regarding the extension of the parties’ distribution agreements (which expire in less than 12 months with no option for future extension). Have done.” It is the first time either side has publicly acknowledged the recent short-term extension of their standing carriage deal, which was due to expire at the end of this month.

As was the case with MLB’s earlier objection, DirecTV said it believed the “lack of progress and continued uncertainty” surrounding the diamond “puts undue pressure” on its business partners. While MLB’s motion was about as common as the 100-mph strain of chin music, DirecTV’s filing served as a less controversial plea for clarity. “At a minimum, the parties in these cases are entitled to know the desired and feasible outcome: restructuring or liquidation,” DirecTV’s lawyers wrote before asking the court to consider their “views and concerns.” [when] “Determining whether expansion is necessary.”

Diamond was released his first extension on August 11. As part of MLB’s recent move to try to speed up the endgame, the league said Diamond was squandering its assets, as the company’s “cash on hand has declined by approximately 90%”. March and August this year. According to MLB’s calculations, Diamond is down from his previous $21.8 million.

