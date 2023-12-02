A Houston Texans fan bows in disappointment after the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Houston Texans in an NFL game on October 9, 2014 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Some Houston-area sports fans may have to leave their homes to watch this weekend’s two biggest football games.

For DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse customers, KHOU 11 went off the air Thursday night as a result of an ongoing contract dispute between DirecTV and the channel’s owner company Tegna. This is an especially significant development from a local sports standpoint, as KHOU is the Houston affiliate for CBS, which will air Sunday’s Houston Texans’ game against the Denver Broncos and Saturday’s SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama.

“We have been in negotiations with DirecTV, but so far, they have failed to reach a fair, market-based agreement to keep our station on DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse,” Tegna said in a statement on KHOU’s website. Have refused.” DIRECTV responded with a statement of its own, reading, “As they have done with many other video distributors, TEGNA has once again pulled its programming out of DIRECTV and U-verse homes and businesses As one of the nation’s largest broadcasters, TEGNA is doing so to achieve double-digit annual rate increases from customers in 52 metro areas across the United States.

These times are far from ideal for local sports fans. The Texans and Broncos are both 6-5, with Sunday’s game serving as a potentially season-defining moment for two teams that are currently out of the AFC playoff picture. As far as the SEC title game is concerned, there is cause for intrigue, even if the matchup involves two teams from out of state. Alabama is led by former Katy Tompkins star Jalen Miller at quarterback, with both rosters having a handful of Texas high school football connections. It also has massive College Football Playoff implications.

The University of Texas, which will play for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, is currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings and needs some help cracking the four-team field. Georgia and Alabama are ranked No. 1 and No. 8, respectively, and although the Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide on the road earlier this year, it’s possible Alabama could overtake them with a win over the nation’s top team.

It appears Texas needs either a Michigan loss to Iowa or a Louisville win over Florida State on Saturday to advance. If the Longhorns catch one of these breaks, their fans should be heavily invested in the SEC Championship Game.

