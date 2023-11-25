Nov. 25—Joan McLean Braun creates CU Presents as it is today: the home of all performing arts at the University of Colorado Boulder, featuring 500 events a year ranging from opera and concerts to Shakespeare and theater.

Born and raised in Boulder and an alumnus of the university, Braun was appointed executive director of CU Presents in 2001 and will retire in June after a 30-year career at CU Boulder.

“We weren’t a CU Present before (2001), so coming together and making that organization successful and valuable to partner organizations is really a legacy I’m proud of,” Braun said.

Sabine Cortels Stein, senior director of communications for the College of Music, said Braun’s passion for the arts inspired her vision for CU Presents.

“He really single-handedly built this entity that is now CU Presents,” Stein said. He further added, “She had foresight and foresight and knew who to collaborate with.”

John Davis, dean of the College of Music, said Braun brought the arts to people who had no prior exposure to them and created a culture of participation in diverse events by bringing worldly artists to Boulder.

For example, in the Artist Series, CU Presents brings the best music and dance artists from around the world to Boulder, including Yo-Yo Ma and the Martha Graham Dance Company.

“In the Artist Series, you see (Braun) and the work he’s done over the decades,” Davis said. “In this way, he has impacted CU Boulder on many levels…and he will be remembered at CU Boulder for many years to come.”

Braun said he has had a great career with work that has been very meaningful personally.

“One thing I’ve learned in this work is the value of the shared experience that comes from performing with other human beings in the moment, which is really effective in building community and bridging differences,” Braun said.

“It’s a great way to open doors in terms of educating people or understanding things about different cultures. It’s something I really enjoy doing and bringing it to our platform.”

Braun said even though there isn’t a lot of ethnic diversity in Boulder, the community is interested in it. Through CU Presents, Boulder County residents are able to experience artists they might not otherwise be able to unless they travel to Denver or beyond.

“It’s an opportunity to understand someone whose life, background and cultural experiences are very different from yours,” Braun said.

Braun said the performing arts are uplifting, beautiful and unifying.

“People come away with inspiration and different lessons,” Braun said. “It’s been extremely enjoyable and fulfilling.”

Stein said Braun exemplifies CU Boulder’s mission to create universal musicians, or musicians who are versatile in their skills and careers. Braun is a well-rounded professional who started in music and had a flexible career that remained rooted in the arts, Stein said.

“We’re really proud of her because she exemplifies what we’re trying to do for our students,” Stein said.

Davis said Braun is an empathetic leader and makes his team feel heard. He said Braun encourages her team to perform at their best and the results speak for themselves.

“He’s one of those guys you want to be like, especially as a leader,” Davis said.

Braun said she wants to enjoy life in retirement. She is close to her family and wants to spend more time with her 2-year-old grandson. Braun loves being outdoors, and wants to spend more time hiking, traveling, gardening, and skiing.

Braun said, “I bring what I see and my unique abilities and talents to this work, and I’m kind of eager to pass the torch to see what someone else can do at this point. ” “And they will take it further.”

Davis said Braun will be missed, but his fans in the CU Boulder community are also happy he got a chance to enjoy his children and grandchildren and take time for himself.

“It’s a sad time for us but also a time to celebrate and it’s an easy thing to do for Joan,” Davis said.

