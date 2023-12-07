Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 December 2023

Northern 2 VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transactions

Northern 2 VCT plc (the “Company”) is informed that in connection with the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMRs have acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR date acquired Number of shares acquired purchase price

per share (£) total current

share holding Ranjan Rampariya 7 December 2023 16,638 0.6010 16,638

These notifications have been made in accordance with market abuse regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/closely associated A) Name Ranjan Rampariya 2 Reason for notification A) post/position Director (PDMR) b) Initial Notification/Amendment preliminary notification 3 Details of the issuer, emissions allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor A) Name Northern 2 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687 4 Transaction details: (i) Section to be repeated for each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction is made A) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0005356430 b) nature of transaction Allotment of new ordinary shares as per prospectus dated 18 September 2023 C) price and quantity price £0.6010

Volume 16,638 D) collected information – collected quantity – price N/A – Single Transaction I) Transaction Date 7 December 2023 F) place of transaction XLON

Inquiry:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Ltd – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible by hyperlink on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, or made part of, this announcement.

Source