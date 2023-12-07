December 7, 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding


7 December 2023

Northern 2 VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transactions

Northern 2 VCT plc (the “Company”) is informed that in connection with the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMRs have acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR

date acquired

Number of shares acquired

purchase price
per share (£)

total current
share holding

Ranjan Rampariya

7 December 2023

16,638

0.6010

16,638

These notifications have been made in accordance with market abuse regulations.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/closely associated

A)

Name

Ranjan Rampariya

2

Reason for notification

A)

post/position

Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

preliminary notification

3

Details of the issuer, emissions allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

A)

Name

Northern 2 VCT PLC

b)

LEI

213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687

4

Transaction details: (i) Section to be repeated for each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction is made

A)

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0005356430

b)

nature of transaction

Allotment of new ordinary shares as per prospectus dated 18 September 2023

C)

price and quantity

price £0.6010
Volume 16,638

D)

collected information

– collected quantity

– price

N/A – Single Transaction

I)

Transaction Date

7 December 2023

F)

place of transaction

XLON

Inquiry:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Ltd – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible by hyperlink on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, or made part of, this announcement.

Northern 2 VCT PLCNorthern 2 VCT PLC

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Investment flows into Kazakhstan depend on economic liberalization, entrepreneurs say – The Astana Times

December 7, 2023

Investment flows into Kazakhstan depend on economic liberalization, entrepreneurs say – The Astana Times

December 7, 2023

You may have missed

Investment flows into Kazakhstan depend on economic liberalization, entrepreneurs say – The Astana Times

December 7, 2023

Investment flows into Kazakhstan depend on economic liberalization, entrepreneurs say – The Astana Times

December 7, 2023
All the market action from Wall Street on Thursday morning

All the market action from Wall Street on Thursday morning

December 7, 2023
Is a Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Imminent? Two things to keep in mind (analyst)

Is a Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Imminent? Two things to keep in mind (analyst)

December 7, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Commission proposes rules on pet welfare, illegal puppy trade

December 7, 2023
Four key ideas for harnessing the power of AI within enterprises

Navigating the Quantum Age: Changes in Quantum-Secure Cryptography

December 7, 2023