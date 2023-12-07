Director/PDMR Shareholding – Business News
7 December 2023
Northern 2 VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transactions
Northern 2 VCT plc (the “Company”) is informed that in connection with the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMRs have acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.
|
PDMR
|
date acquired
|
Number of shares acquired
|
purchase price
|
total current
|
Ranjan Rampariya
|
7 December 2023
|
16,638
|
0.6010
|
16,638
These notifications have been made in accordance with market abuse regulations.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/closely associated
|
A)
|
Name
|
Ranjan Rampariya
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
A)
|
post/position
|
Director (PDMR)
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
preliminary notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emissions allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
A)
|
Name
|
Northern 2 VCT PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
|
4
|
Transaction details: (i) Section to be repeated for each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction is made
|
A)
|
Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0005356430
|
b)
|
nature of transaction
|
Allotment of new ordinary shares as per prospectus dated 18 September 2023
|
C)
|
price and quantity
|
price £0.6010
|
D)
|
collected information
– collected quantity
– price
|
N/A – Single Transaction
|
I)
|
Transaction Date
|
7 December 2023
|
F)
|
place of transaction
|
XLON
Inquiry:
James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Ltd – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible by hyperlink on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, or made part of, this announcement.
