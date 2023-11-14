Director Christopher Nolan, Senators Schumer and Young, Dr. Alondra Nelson and Alexa White to be honored by the Federation of American Scientists with FAS Public Service, Policy Entrepreneur Awards – Federation of American Scientists

The federation will highlight outstanding work in science policy and culture on November 15 in downtown Washington, DC, at an event chaired by tech journalist Kara Swisher.

Washington DC , 14 November 2023 – On November 15, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) is reviving a decades-old tradition, first begun in 1971, of honoring luminaries in science, technology and public service with the FAS Public Service Awards. Filmmakers are also among those honored this year christopher nolan Scientist J. For his cinematic portrait of Robert Oppenheimer, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Todd Young (R-IN) For his work in Congress to make the CHIPS and Science Act a reality, Dr. Alondra NelsonFor his leadership in advancing AI regulation and equity in STEM fields, and Alexa White, who will receive FAS’s first “Policy Entrepreneurship” award – which aims to honor an emerging leader in the world of science policy. tech journalist Kara Swisher Will inspect the program.

“I was proud to lead the largest Investment in American Innovation, Chips and Science Act in a generation with Senator Young in the last Congress,” says leader schumer, “CHIPS and science started with the Endless Frontier Act, and with the help of many people, including the Federation of American Scientists, we signed this transformational proposal into law. The Chips and Science Act will ensure that America continues to lead in research and outperform the world in technology development and advanced manufacturing.

“It is an honor to rekindle this historic tradition and celebrate the contributions to science of such an incredible and diverse group of leaders, storytellers, and policy entrepreneurs,” says FAS CEO Dan Correia.

FAS, one of America’s oldest science think tanks, was formed in late 1945 as the ‘Federation of Atomic Scientists’ to educate the public about the dangers of nuclear weapons. This mission continues as world events remind us that nuclear war remains a threat. FAS has expanded its mission to drive policy change through the lens of scientific expertise to include additional and emerging global threats such as climate change and AI.

Following the awards presentation, honorees will attend Dr Geraldine RichmondUnder Secretary of Energy for Science and Innovation at the U.S. Department of Energy, for a sharp conversation about emerging global threats and opportunities. Dr. Richmond oversees the nation’s largest federal sponsor of the physical sciences, and is helping to lead the department’s work in artificial intelligence.

This is a closed event but interested parties can follow updates on social media #FASAawards,

About FAS Public Service Awards

Started in 1971, the FAS Public Service Award honors the contributions of a diverse group of scientists, policy makers and taste makers toward advances in science and technology. Previous winners of the award include: Senators Ted Kennedy, Sam Nunn and Richard Lugar and Secretaries Henry Kissinger, George Shultz and William Perry, and author Carl Sagan, editor Ruth Adams and activist Sally Lilienthal. This is the inaugural year of the FAS Policy Entrepreneurship Award, which will recognize someone who identified a policy need and took action to address it using science and technology.

About FAS

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) works to advance progress on a broad set of contemporary issues where science, technology and innovation policy can deliver dramatic advances, and seeks to ensure that scientific and technological expertise is brought to the forefront of policy making. Get a seat at the table. Founded in 1945 by scientists in response to the atomic bomb, FAS continues to work on behalf of a safer, more just, and more peaceful world. More information at fas.org.

Director Christopher Nolan, Senators Schumer and Young, Dr. Alondra Nelson and Alexa White will be honored by the Federation of American Scientists with FAS Public Service, Policy Entrepreneur Awards.

