(A) Full name of the discloser: Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited in its capacity as investment advisor and on behalf of its affiliates who are also investment advisors (“Dimensional”). Dimensional expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the Shares described in this Form 8.3.

LondonMetric Property PLC

19 December 2023

LXI REIT PLC (1714473236)

Class of relevant security: REIT (GB00B4WFW713)

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 13,999,927 1.28 %

Total 13,999,927* 1.28 %

*Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and/or its affiliates do not have discretion with respect to voting decisions with respect to the 49,960 shares included in the above total.

REIT (GB00B4WFW713) Purchase 26,080 1.9361 gbp

REIT (GB00B4WFW713) sales 52,675 1.9318 gbp

5,265 shares of REIT were transferred

20 December 2023

Contact Name thomas hone

telephone number 020 3033 3419

