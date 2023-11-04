Dignity boss steps up free burials for 800 Safe Hands victims

When my elderly Aunt Fay, my mother’s sister, was in her final illness, she had an abiding worry.

The savings she had accumulated after several years of menial work as a sales assistant in the women’s department at Debenhams in Brighton were to be used to ensure that she had a traditional Jewish burial and a suitable granite memorial stone .

She wanted to be buried in Brighton Meadow View cemetery, high on the South Downs, where her father, mother and several siblings were buried.

Planning the funeral you want is, for many people, an expense worth paying. No responsible person wants their death to be a burden on those they leave behind or to deprive them of the farewell they had envisioned due to lack of funds.

The void in provision and lack of regulation around funeral plans, until the City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) brought it under its umbrella last year, made it a crippling playground for swindlers.

None other than provider Safe Hands, which went into administration in March 2022, leaving 46,000 policyholders without any cover.

With most of the funds missing in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere, Safe Hands and its founders are now under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

Veteran insurance entrepreneur Sir Peter Wood, 77, who took control of Dignity, the country’s largest regulated funeral provider, earlier this year after a £281 million bid following the collapse of Safe Hands and other collapsed providers When it comes to behavior, they don’t mince their words.

‘They’re worse than bank robbers and maybe even the great train robbers,’ he tells me.

When Safe Hands crashed, Wood stepped in to do the right thing. ‘Part of that involved protecting Safe Hands customers for free or at a heavily subsidized price.’ Dignity’s history dates back to 1812 and was, among other things, responsible for the interventions of cricket legend WG Grace and wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

As the new owner of Dignity, Wood felt there was no other option but to move forward. With the blessing and tacit support of the FCA, Dignity has provided free funerals for 800 former Safe Hands clients and introduced or provided rescue plans for 65,000 families who were clients of Safe Hands or other failed providers.

There is no better person than Wood to restore confidence in Britain’s badly damaged funeral and insurance industry. Wood has a star-studded CV. He is the founder of insurer Direct Line, which forever changed general insurance by eliminating brokers and making it easier for customers to deal personally with providers.

As a father of six daughters, he founded Esure, specializing in serving female drivers. He was an early backer of the price comparison website GoCompare and is an investor in the American insurance company Plymouth Rock. Wood is also a patriot who loves great British brands. For many years he was the largest shareholder in Hornby, the totemic model train manufacturer.

He now owns a majority stake in philatelic icon Stanley Gibbons, is one of Britain’s biggest individual taxpayers and has saved Margaret Thatcher’s dress collection for the country. He has pledged that inheritance tax on his estimated £800 million or more fortune will be paid in full in Britain. Exile in Monaco is not for him.

As he looks to turn around Dignity, which was hit with losses of £156m by 2022, Wood is fuming. There has been a significant financial cost to Safe Hands in picking up the pieces and he is concerned that the company has ‘inherited reputational damage that should have been dealt with by others’. His company has been flooded with ‘unfair complaints and one-star reviews’.

He understands the pain but is concerned that Dignity, after stepping into the breach as an industry leader, is now paying a very heavy price.

Disappoint: Safe Hands and its founder are now under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office

As well as providing free funerals to those most affected by the regulatory changes and the administrations that have followed, Dignity has provided concessional plans to 4,000 others at a cost of £2.2 million so far. But the bills are increasing. As well as providing prompt assistance to the destitute and destitute, Dignity offered to provide similar funeral plans in exchange for the previous installments paid by customers into previous plans.

Now it is clear, due to alleged fraud in Safe Hands, there is a big black hole and only money in previous premiums can be refunded from the administrator.

So far, the voluntary rescue has run up a bill of £19 million, excluding administration costs. To add to Dignity’s problems, a number of disgruntled former customers of Safe Hands and other smaller providers have taken their complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

It is offering compensation of around £750-per-policy, potentially leaving Wood and his fellow investors with a bill that could total £45 million.

The paradox is that all of Dignity’s actions since coming forward to help have been endorsed by the Financial Conduct Authority. It welcomed Dignity for taking some responsibility in a crisis where the regulator bears some of the historical blame. The complaints are gaining momentum and the FOS feels it is Wood’s job to catch them and make them pay.

He recognizes the tremendous hurt faced by individual policyholders and families as they prepare for the unknown of death. Wood says it all “hurts deeply” and, “I understand customers’ feelings.”

But rising costs mean the investment needed to upgrade facilities in dignity and provide decent funerals has stalled.

FCA regulation has been vital in cleaning up an industry that has tragically impacted families from cradle to grave at one of the most sensitive stages of life. It would be imprudent to leave affected people without the protection they expect. But Dignity should not be expected to foot the bill alone.

It is the duty of an advanced and caring society to lay down a safety net to ensure that the suffering that comes with death is not made worse by unwanted financial deprivations.

Source: www.thisismoney.co.uk