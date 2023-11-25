DigitalOcean Stock (NYSE:DOCN): Capitalizing on the AI ​​Revolution – TipRanks.com

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), a leading US cloud provider that helps start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) scale cloud-stored data, is taking advantage of the AI ​​revolution in cloud computing. DOCN is a growth-focused opportunity that is still trading below its Q2 peak while making waves in the fast-growing AI and machine learning (ML) sector. Strategic initiatives, impressive earnings and an imminent leadership change present a rapid growth opportunity that I would not want to miss.

Why is DOCN poised for growth?

DigitalOcean is riding the AI ​​wave after its acquisition of Paperspace, which provides cloud infrastructure for graphics processing units (GPUs) – a key component for cloud hosting. The acquisition closed in the third quarter, but PaperSpace customers migrated during November, with full integration expected by December 1.

The company is poised for growth by doubling down on the new trend of cloud hosting. In October, it introduced cloud-hosted scalable storage for managed databases, addressing the growing demand for AI and ML. This strategic initiative enables businesses to efficiently scale up to 15TB of storage capacity while meeting the data-intensive requirements of AI/ML applications. DOCN’s move caters to a key demographic rapidly adopting AI/ML technologies: start-ups and SMBs.

What do DOCN’s financials look like?

In Q3, DigitalOcean continued its upward trend, reporting revenue of $177 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. The company’s annual run-rate revenue (ARR) also increased 11% year-over-year, reaching $713 million compared to $682 million in the second quarter. The improved financial performance reflects strong demand for DigitalOcean’s services, which is driving the company’s profits, with non-GAAP EPS nearly doubling on a trailing nine-month basis to $1.16 per share.

The company last reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, giving the stock a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 20.1, well below the sector average of 43.7. Adjusted EBITDA also grew sharply to $76 million versus $72 million in the third quarter, with EBITDA margin at 43% compared to 40% last year. DOCN also provided guidance suggesting strong growth in Q4. The company expects its Q4 adjusted earnings per share to moderate to $0.36-0.37, a significant improvement from last year’s $0.28.

According to analysts, is DOCN stock worth buying?

The optimistic outlook is supported by several Wall Street analysts who have either maintained their ratings or upgraded their price targets for DOCN. Based on 12-month price targets given over the last three months, the average DOCN stock price target represents 8% upside potential.

Both Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs also recently upgraded their ratings. Oppenheimer has shifted its rating from Perform (Hold) to Outperform (Buy), citing strong AI demand. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has reversed its rating from Sell to Buy, citing changes in cyclical risks and structural reforms in the company. Both expect better revenue growth and see DOCN as a promising growth opportunity.

Is now a good time to buy DOCN?

Besides cashing in on the new cloud hosting trend, DOCN is down 15.9% over the past six months. While this may initially seem worrisome, the stock is still a good investment opportunity as it has declined more than 40% since its peak of $51.67 in July, primarily due to administrative reasons.

Shares fell after it reported a discrepancy in its earnings, but it was said to have overstated its tax liability. Today, it trades at $28.89, up nearly 50% from its Nov. 1 low of $19.39 per share, giving it a potential upside of about 79% from its July top.

In August, the company announced the replacement of its CEO, Yancey Spruill, following discrepancies in previous reporting. This news unnerved investors, causing a significant decline in DOCN’s share price. Investors were also cautious about the CEO selling his shares. However, the sale followed the company’s solid earnings report on November 2, which boosted the stock, suggesting that Spruill was capitalizing on the move before pursuing his career elsewhere.

The appointment of a new CEO may restore market confidence in the company’s administrative efficiency, allowing the share price to return to valuations seen before the reporting crashes.

DOCN: a promising growth opportunity

DigitalOcean’s focus on scalable solutions for data-intensive applications enables the company to capitalize on the growing demand for AI and ML technologies. With its impressive financial performance and impending leadership change, DOCN presents a promising growth opportunity for investors. The company’s focus on growing start-ups and SMBs positions it well to capitalize on future market trends.

exposure

Source: www.tipranks.com