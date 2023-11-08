The Digital Women Awards by SheThePeople are scheduled to take place on November 18. With the theme of ‘Access to Success’, the annual event promises to be a celebration of women entrepreneurs who harness the power of digital and technology to leverage change and become significant contributors. For the economy.

The Digital Women Awards is a testament to the steadfast spirit and dedication of women who have harnessed the power of the Internet to drive change, innovation and excellence in various sectors through entrepreneurship.

The following is the agenda with detailed descriptions for the event on November 18 (Saturday). From a series of panel discussions, to an open forum for the audience to engage with the speakers, and to women entrepreneurs coming together and networking, the day’s agenda was bound to inspire, educate, and honor the women who make their mark. Who have changed the digital landscape.

Digital Women Awards 2023 Agenda

9 am high tea

,

10 am opening address

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana

,

10:30 am Women are driving under the influence of AI

Srinivas Rao Mahankali of T-Hub

Rama Devi Lanka, Government

Telangana AI,

Nidhi – Founder and Tech CEO of NEMA-AI.

,

11 am keynote address

Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director, Google

,

11:30 am fireside chat

Shaili Chopra, Founder of SheThePeople and Gytree

Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals

,

12 noon Creating enabling networks and funding for women

C Ramesh of Endia, Swarnima Bhattacharya of Gayatri

Moderator: Mugdha Kalra, SheThePeople

,

12:40 PM | From Access to Success: ContinuedENT&Tthat’s the power of community

Kalpana Muchaltu, Suma Kanakala, Mansha Tandon – Head of Marketing

YouTube in India, Deepti Ravula, WeHub and Mugdha Kalra, SheThePeople

,

1:10 pm | power of one step

Pooja Dhingra, Le 15 and Kirti Kulhari, actor-director

,

1:40 PM | i deserve it

Pravallika Bommareddy, AGM, L’Oréal Paris

Rinju Rajan, Founder of Tech4Good, Pavani Lola, CEO of Future Step and Moderator

,

award ceremony

2pm – Lunch

,

Mark your calendars for the Digital Women Awards on November 18, a platform where digital innovation, empowerment and recognition of women entrepreneurs take center stage.

