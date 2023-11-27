Digital Twins: 18 ways they can be leveraged across all industries

getty

The term “digital twin” is appropriate and descriptive; It refers to a digital representation (or “twin”) of a thing, person, system, or process. But while the name itself is simple and straightforward, nothing beats what can be achieved with digital twins.

Industries ranging from finance to retail to healthcare—and every sector in between, including government—are finding creative, innovative uses for digital twins. Advances in technology are or could be improving patient outcomes and customer experiences and helping organizations streamline processes, cut costs, and more. Below, 18 members of the Forbes Technology Council explain how digital twins can be leveraged across multiple industries to support human workers and the people they serve.

1. Providing real-time information and control

In the post-enterprise resource planning era, organizations are able to orchestrate their entire operations with digital twins in real-time without having to dig into systems and data. Using data mesh, app fabrics, and composable apps, technology leaders are able to provide real-time insights and control that orchestrate artificial technology and automation for unprecedented performance, awareness, and agility. -Jim Barrett, Age Total Intelligence

2. Optimization of workplaces

One emerging use of digital twins is vertical development design. By creating digital replicas of office layouts and employee movement, companies can simulate and optimize workplace changes for collaboration, safety or efficiency. This helps in increasing productivity as well as informed office redesign, understanding space utilization and adopting new work paradigms. -Andrew Blackman, Easy Cloud

3. Managing Financial Risk

The finance industry can leverage digital twins for risk management. Fintechs can mirror their transaction networks digitally. The simulation of economic scenarios or cyber threats on this twin enables vulnerability assessments without real-world risks. This proactive strategy refines risk strategies and fraud detection, strengthening the financial ecosystem against unexpected challenges. – Imane Adel, Pemob

4. Enhance technician training

The next step for digital twins is augmented and virtual reality, which will have benefits for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and maintenance. The marriage of digital twins with AR and VR will streamline and enhance training for maintenance technicians and mechanics, paving the way for remote collaboration with coworkers on maintenance tasks. -Brian Christiansen, Limbal CMMS

5. Collecting and contextualizing data

As the number of connected devices continues to grow rapidly, businesses are generating more data than ever before. Digital twins can aggregate and contextualize this data to make it usable and, thus, profitable for the business. In the manufacturing industry, this means businesses will be better prepared to transition to autonomous systems because they will have the data to support their decisions. – Christine Boles, Intel

6. Management of supply chains

Organizations can leverage digital twins to improve their supply chain management. They can be used to create virtual replicas of supply chain networks, including products, processes and logistics. Benefits include real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and risk mitigation. In today’s global supply chain landscape, real-time data and predictive capabilities are essential for success. – Lior Yari, Grip Safety

7. Developing knowledge assistants

One way businesses can leverage digital twin technology is to develop a digital twin for knowledge. Advances in generative AI can enhance digital twins to create knowledge-based assistants for specific business tasks, such as demand planning and inventory management. – Igor Ricalo, O9 Solutions

8. Simulating customer journeys in stores

Digital twins are now modeling human behavior and interactions in an environment. For example, they can simulate customer journeys in retail locations. It allows businesses to optimize store layout, improve customer experience, and even predict sales trends. – Arun Kumar, Review

9. Optimization of urban infrastructure

An emerging approach to digital twins is in urban planning and management. By creating digital replicas of entire cities, organizations and government entities can optimize infrastructure, traffic management, energy consumption, and disaster preparedness. This approach enables more efficient, sustainable and resilient urban environments. – Deepak Tiwari, Segenext Infotech LLC

10. Creating a digital avatar

A digital twin can be someone’s online digital identity. Creators, influencers, celebrities, and public figures can create a digital version of themselves to create content and represent themselves without having to get in front of a camera (like the widely seen conversation between Mark Zuckerberg and Lex Friedman). This will save time and make it easier for people to connect. -Jordan Yellen, Metatope

11. Monitoring and maintenance of satellites

Organizations can take advantage of digital twins in satellite technology. Creating digital replicas of satellites in orbit allows for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and advanced mission control, optimizing space operations and satellite performance. – Shelley Brunswick, Space Foundation

12. Fine-tuning AI models

In the field of AI, organizations can leverage digital twins to simulate AI models and their behavior. By fine-tuning AI models within this virtual space, organizations can optimize their AI solutions, reduce bias and improve their functionality before deploying in practical applications, thus increasing the accuracy and fairness of AI. Can increase. – Deepak Gupta, Cars24 Financial Services

13. Creating an optimized CX

The sales operations of a business can leverage digital twins to create customized customer experiences for customers. Digital twins can be used to anticipate customer preferences and needs. By understanding these areas of the customer journey, specific products and services can be recommended to each customer. -Derek Martinez, Konica Minolta

14. Modeling and testing new strategies

Beyond machines, digital twins can mimic entire digital ecosystems. Think of it as a sandbox for businesses: you can model, test, and perfect strategies without real-world risks. This allows teams to innovate faster while testing new ideas without the consequences of potential missteps. -Sandro Shubladze, Datum

15. Refining sustainability strategies

Digital twins can aid an organization’s sustainability efforts. Leaders can model their entire supply chain network by conducting holistic ecosystem analyses, monitoring their carbon footprints and predicting the impacts of climate change for all business partners. Serving as educational tools, digital twins can foster stakeholder engagement and provide real-time feedback to refine sustainable strategies. – Justin Goldston, Environmental Resource Management – ERM

16. Simulation of biological systems

Organizations can use digital twins to model and simulate biological systems, such as crop growth in agriculture or human physiology in health care. By creating virtual digital replicas of living organisms and ecosystems, they can simulate and optimize resource allocation, plan for potential challenges, and improve the overall efficiency and sustainability of their operations. – Christian Randieri, IntelliSystem Technologies

17. Improve patient outcomes

By recreating the health profiles of individual patients, digital twins, often referred to as “patient avatars,” are transforming health care. They enhance functions such as treatment planning, drug discovery, remote monitoring, surgical planning, chronic disease management, and mental health analytics. By using patient-specific digital twins, healthcare becomes more customized, efficient and cost-effective. – Neelima Mangal, Spectrum North

18. Enabling better human-machine collaboration

Integrated digital twins of machines and workers enable better human-machine collaboration. The machine twin provides real-time performance data, while the human twin tracks tasks and activities. The combination of these insights enables overall optimization of processes for efficiency, safety and a better production environment. This approach enhances human-machine interaction through data-driven fine-tuning of the system. – Anant Ganga, Coherent Corporation