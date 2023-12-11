Digital Storage and Memory Projections to 2024, Part 1

Statue cleaning hard drive. (Photo Credit: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

For several years I have written a series of three articles outlining my projections for various digital storage and non-volatile memory technologies for the coming year and beyond. This will be the first of my projection articles for 2024, focusing on magnetic recording technology, specifically hard disk drives (HDDs) and magnetic tape.

The decline in HDD shipments, which began in mid-2022, continues through 2023. This was part of a broader slowdown across all storage and memory technologies through 2023 (only in the last quarter of 2024 are there signs that some storage and memory prices are rising). Part of this slowdown was due to a continued decline in legacy HDD shipments (down about 28% from 81M units in Q3 2022 to 58M units in Q3 2023), especially with the end of COVID shutdowns. SSDs are displacing HDDs in most of these applications.

The other part of the slowdown is due to the decline in higher capacity HDDs for enterprise and data center applications. These drive units were approximately 41% lower for Q1-Q3 2023 compared to Q1-Q3 2022 (35.3M vs. 60.1M units). This decline has impacted the portion of the HDD industry that had experienced growth in previous years and should experience growth again once customer inventory levels reach reasonable levels again (which should happen soon).

Total HDD shipments in C3Q 2023 were 8.2% lower than C2Q 2023 (26.8 M vs. 31.1M). It continued the declining trend since Q1 2022. Total exabytes shipped in C3Q 2023 were only 0.61% less than C2Q 2023 (perhaps indicating that the decline in capacity shipments is nearing an end). Total capacity shipped in 2023 is projected to be 875EB, down about 29% from last year. C4Q is expected to lead to a very small decline in HDD shipments and perhaps a modest increase in shipped capacity.

There was a 12% increase in average selling price (ASP) from C2Q 2023 to C3Q 2023. This was due to ASP increases at both Seagate and Western Digital. Multi-year quarterly ASP trends are shown in the image below.

Quarterly HDD ASP Trends since 1998 Image by Coughlin Associates

Although below peak ASP in 2021, we expect prices to rise in 2024 with more demand and less manufacturing capacity. This would continue the general trend for HDD ASP growth since 2011 as older applications (e.g. storage for PCs and high performance enterprise HDDs) expand. ) has lost its ground to SSD. We expect HDD ASPs to continue to grow in the coming years as nearshore HDD shipments will exceed 85% of total HDD shipments by 2028.

We estimate total HDDs shipped in 2023 to be approximately 127M units, down approximately 26% from the 172M units shipped in 2022. Market share among the three HDD manufacturers will likely be about 44% for Seagate, 37% for WDC, and 19% for Toshiba. HDD shipment history and projections for total HDD shipments through 2028 are shown below.

HDD Unit Shipment Trends and Estimates Image from Coughlin Associates

We believe demand for higher capacity nearline drives will further drive demand for HDD capacity in the coming years, which is projected to send storage capacity peaking at 4,457 EB in 2028.

Increasing storage capacity per drive reduces the price per bit of data ($/TB). For higher capacity enterprise and data center HDDs, helium sealed drives with more disks allow higher capacity. Currently these drives are available with a maximum of 10 disks. More disks may be possible, perhaps even up to 12 disks, but this would require moving these drives to thinner glass substrates that would be stiffer than aluminum substrates as well as changes in magnetic head height and head suspension. .

HDD capacities can also be increased by shingling tracks (partially writing new tracks over existing tracks), although as soon as the drive starts writing completely new data, moving the good data to another location and then adding new and Good data needs to be rewritten (a process somewhat like the erase and write process for SSDs). This type of drive is most effective for write-once archiving applications.

HDD capabilities can also be increased by increasing track density or the linear density of information recorded on concentric tracks. The increase in track density has slowed following the introduction of multi-actuator HDDs, where additional actuators are located near the recording head. However, energy assisted magnetic recording where energy is applied to a very stable magnetic recording media (having high magnetic coherency) to allow it to be written to is the best hope for increasing the linear density of magnetic recording.

WDC introduced its ePMR HDD in 2020, which it says is a form of energy assisted magnetic recording. In 2021 WDC introduced its OptiNAND HDD. OptiNAND drives use an embedded UFS SSD to store large amounts of metadata, enabling faster access to data on the HDD and freeing up some additional capacity on the HDD. WDC used these technologies to introduce a 22TB conventional (with vertical magnetic recording, but not shingled) HDD in 2022. The company’s Ultra-SMR uses OptiNAND technology plus sharding to increase drive capacity to 26TB (18% more capacity). WDC says that a significant percentage of their data center drives use SMR (up to 40%).

In August 2023 WDC introduced a 24TB CMR HDD and SMR 28TB HDD using its ePMR and OptiNAND technology.

Toshiba announced an HDD in 2021 with a form of Energy Assisted Magnetic Recording, called Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAMR). In fall 2023, the company introduced a 22TB enterprise and data center HDD.

Seagate introduced its own 24TB CMR HDD and also said it will offer 28TB of shingled drive capacity in late 2023. Seagate however is also advocating another form of energy assisted magnetic recording, Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) which uses a laser for heat. Disk surface during writing. The company is sampling the CMR 32TB HAMR HDD in 2023 and plans to go into mass production of 30+TB HDDs in early 2024. Shingle versions of these HAMR drives can offer around 36TB of capacity. Seagate has indicated that it expects to have 40+TB products available by 2025-2026 and 50+TB HDDs by the end of the decade.

With the introduction of HAMR HDDs in 2024, Seagate may have a significant advantage over WDC and Toshiba for at least a few quarters. To match these HDD capabilities WDC will either need to expand its own HAMR HDD program or, as with Toshiba, it will need to purchase HAMR heads from TDK and perhaps Resonac (formerly known as Showa Denko). Had to purchase HAMR media from.

Seagate and WDC are also shipping some dual actuator HDDs (where the rotary actuator is split into two effective actuators at a single rotation point). It is expected that these dual actuator HDDs (what Seagate calls their MAC-2 HDDs) will become standard fare on higher capacity HDDs as they can increase performance and, more importantly, increase rebuild times for failed drives. Are.

The figure below shows the latest HDD technology roadmap from the Advanced Storage Research Consortium (ASRC), an HDD industry consortium that provides estimates on storage density growth (areal density is the average amount of information stored per area on an HDD disk). This image is from the 2022 IEEE TMRC conference and shows projections of over 10 TBpsi HDDs (which should provide over 200 TB HDDs) by the mid-2030s using a combination of technologies including HAMR.

ASRC estimation for increasing HDD area density asrc image

Magnetic tapes also use magnetic recording, but the areal density of magnetic tapes is several generations behind HDDs. This makes magnetic tape an important future technology for increasing storage capacity in the future. However magnetic tape differs from HDD in that it uses flexible media and multiple tracks are written or read at a time. This means that once inserted into a tape drive the data rates of magnetic tape are much higher than those of an HDD. HDDs are increasingly being used for contiguous storage while magnetic tapes are used for storing and storing cold data. The primary magnetic tape technology is LTO, which accounts for over 80% of the market with IBM Enterprise Tape providing the remainder.

In August 2023 IBM announced its TS1170 magnetic tape drive, which supports up to 50TB of storage capacity and higher capacity with compression. The product has a native data rate of 400 MB/s and has 12G SAS and 16G Fiber Channel interface options. These drives support the new tape cartridge media using strontium ferrite magnetic particles. JF media is produced by Fuji Film, which also produces LTO media. There is no downward compatibility with prior generation IBM drives. This 50TB tape cartridge technology is 2.5 times higher than the previous generation 20TB products.

LTO magnetic tape is most commonly used with LTO9 tape being the highest capacity LTO tape shipping today. LTO 9 was introduced in 2019, but was not generally available until September 2021. The original capacity of these tapes is 18TB (with areal density of recording approximately 1/100).th of HDD). In 2022 the LTO Tape Consortium expanded its roadmap to LTO generation 14 with native storage capacity up to 576TB. This roadmap is shown below.

LTO magnetic tape generation Ultrium LTO Roadmap

It is expected that LTO 10 products will be announced sometime in 2024 that will provide 36TB raw tape cartridge capacity. If new LTO generations are introduced every three years then LTO 14 could be available around 2036, with 576TB native tape cartridge capacity with a possible 200TB HDD around the same time.

Tape manufacturers are promoting magnetic tape as a more sustainable storage media, as much less energy is used when magnetic tape cartridges are placed on shelves. Fujifilm estimates that the use of magnetic tape results in approximately 43% lower carbon emissions compared to HDDs.

The total market for magnetic tape media, drives and libraries is probably over $2B. IBM is the sole manufacturer of magnetic tape drives and Fujifilm and Sony are the sole manufacturers of magnetic tape media. We estimate that total tape capacity shipments will be 199EB in 2023 and will reach 401EB by 2028.

HDD unit shipments are expected to decline by approximately 26% in 2023 vs. 2022 and shipping capacity will be reduced by approximately 29%, primarily due to slower demand for all storage in the data center in 2023. However, data growth will require capacity shipment growth in 2024. And in later years. The LTO magnetic tape roadmap projects up to 576TB tape cartridges in the 2030s.