Digital Sovereignty from an SME Perspective

From technological dependency to skills shortages, Europe’s digital SMEs face a daunting challenge in driving the EU’s digital sovereignty agenda.

The European Digital SME Alliance organized the Digital SME Summit on Monday (13 November), the largest network of ICT (information and communications technology) small and medium enterprises in Europe, representing more than 45,000 enterprises.

At the event, experts explained how artificial intelligence, competition, skills, sustainability and innovation are shaping Europe’s digital SME landscape.

US influence and SME challenges

According to Laurenciu Ploceanu, Vice-President of the European Economic Social Committee (EESC), “concerns have been expressed for a very long time” about trusting non-EU tech companies.

Ploceanu believes that this “heavy reliance on non-EU based companies is limiting the use of strategic autonomy in the digital world”; Therefore, “the economic impact of non-US based companies cannot be underestimated”.

The Vice President said, taking DIAL forward requires strong cooperation among EU member states. Additionally, in his view, investments in digital capabilities, education and vocational training, and infrastructure will also be necessary.

Still, “SMEs face major challenges in adopting human-based digital technologies,” he said. Some have problems “keeping up with the pace of digitalization in their industry”, especially in the case of processes that “require high upfront initial costs”.

He emphasized that improving the digital framework will be a key element to support digital SMEs and facilitate their participation.

“We need traditional service providers here, in Europe,” said Amaryllis Verhoeven, Head of the Digital Transformation Unit for Industry at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GRO).

On the EU’s reliance on technology from abroad, Oliver Grün, chair of the Digital SME Alliance, said: “We will never remove it from the rules. “We urgently need innovation.” In his view, lack of skills also causes difficulties, and a different education system would be necessary to deal with these problems.

However, Francesca Bria, former chair of the Italian Innovation Fund and professor at the Institute for the Public Purpose at University College London, said there is a need for “European harmonized rules” and does not believe “regulation competes with innovation ” I think they have to go together.”

digital sovereignty

“A digitally sovereign Europe is a Europe that can choose,” said Vittorio Bertola, head of policy and innovation at Open X-Change, the world’s largest independent email provider. He also mentioned the influence of American companies, saying that their pervasiveness reduces the possibility of alternatives.

Gruen highlighted the importance of designing “our own digital products” and not just using them, saying that digital sovereignty is more than a tool as it is also linked to political sovereignty. He also believes that the EU should “remain open to all technologies”, including open-source and closed-source technologies.

Data outside the EU

“An estimated 92% of all data in the Western world is stored on US servers,” Ploceanu said.

According to him, such data could range from online data from social media to public data administered by national governments. That is why it will be “crucial to develop cloud and data infrastructure, addressing the huge imbalance of the cloud and data storage market being almost entirely dominated by non-EU companies”.

Verhoeven said DG Grow’s priorities are “unlocking the value of data for Europe, ensuring that European companies have access to data and also ensuring that there is a trustworthy environment” in which privacy is protected.

