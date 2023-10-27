Digital-only bank Monzo is set to sell a stake for £300m, valuing it at £3.5bn... despite never making a profit

The bank is reportedly in talks with blue-chip investment funds

Share sale could value digital bank at more than £3.5bn

Monzo has 8.5 million customers and was launched in 2015

Monzo is in talks to sell a stake in the business for £300 million, which would make it the most valuable digital bank in Britain despite never making a profit.

The bank is reportedly in talks with a group of blue-chip investment funds about a share sale that is expected to be valued at more than £3.5 billion, according to Sky News.

However, negotiations are not over yet and concrete details of the sale are expected by the end of the year.

Insiders told Sky News that ‘the fundraise will be done at a premium to the £3.5bn on which it secured capital from the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund in late 2021.’

A person involved in the fundraising effort said the raise was opportunistic as the new capital will be used to accelerate its growth.

He said, ‘The company does not need money except to expand the business rapidly.’

In May, the group increased its provisions for loans by £14 million to £101 million.

The online-based bank, which expands into buy now-pay later and consumer lending in 2022, said the amount is ‘in line with our growth in consumer lending.’

It added: ‘We will continue to see this trend as more customers join Monzo and borrow over the next year.’

The bank was founded in 2015 and has approximately 8 million UK customers.

In the most recent set of current account switching figures, it lost a net 9,080 customers between April and June 2023.

However, unlike many of the banks on the list, it does not offer switching incentives.

Rival Starling Bank was founded in 2014. Starling has made a profit for two consecutive years, while Monzo has yet to do so, having lost £116 million in the year to February.

But despite this, amid higher interest rates and a surge in customer deposits, Monzo saw its revenue double last year to almost £356 million and said it expects to turn an annual profit next year.

The business also said it gained 1.6 million new customers in the year to February.

A potential fundraising round could be the last before a rumored initial public offering, which would enable everyday investors to buy shares.

Last month, Monzo revealed it would offer an investment service – and it claims 200,000 people signed up within two days.

Monzo also offers business banking and savings accounts, including easy access rates of 4.1 percent and other savings deals linked to banks like OakNorth and Shawbrook.

It offers a free account with Monzo Plus, which costs £5 per month, and Monzo Premium, which costs £15 per month, the latter of which offers phone and travel insurance.

