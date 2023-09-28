Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Digital Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global digital manufacturing market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a market size of US$424.7 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach US$1,134.3 billion by 2028 with significant compound annual growth. rate (CAGR) of 16.73% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Digital Manufacturing: Revolutionizing Production Processes

Digital manufacturing involves the creation of digital prototypes for products using computer-aided design (CAD) software. These digital prototyping are often complemented by 3D visualization, simulation, analytics, and collaboration tools to streamline manufacturing processes.

Digital manufacturing solutions are widely used in various industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense. They facilitate tasks such as tooling, machining, assembly sequencing, and plant layout design. Additionally, these solutions connect operators to smart machines, devices, and sensors, enabling real-time production data collection, inventory monitoring, and precision testing.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing trend of digitalization, coupled with the increasing adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, is a significant driver of market growth. PLM is a cloud-based digital manufacturing solution that helps manage complex product information, manufacturing workflows, product engineering, and collaboration while providing remote access to authorized personnel.

The booming automotive industry is also contributing to the positive market outlook. Automotive manufacturers are incorporating digital manufacturing solutions into their assembly lines to enhance design capabilities and adopt sustainable production methods.

Additionally, the development of advanced and innovative digital manufacturing equipment is boosting the growth of the market. These tools provide direct connectivity with shop-floor hardware and platforms that are capable of managing data from both PLM and manufacturing execution systems. Other contributing factors include the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics for early error detection in manufacturing processes, as well as extensive research and development (R&D) in production technologies.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital manufacturing market. Forecasts are available at global, regional and country levels from 2023 to 2028. Market segments are classified on the basis of component, process type and application:

By component:

By process type:

computer based designing

computer based simulation

computer 3d visualization

analytics

Other

By Application:

Automation and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

consumer Electronics

Utilities and Processes

industrial equipment

Other

by region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Major players in the market

The competitive landscape of the market includes key players such as Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, CAD Schroer GmbH, Dassault Systèmes SA, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, and PTC Inc.

main questions addressed

The report addresses key questions about the global digital manufacturing market:

Historical and future market performance. Impact of COVID-19 on the market. Major regional markets. Market segmentation based on component, process type and application. Stages in the value chain of an industry. Drivers and challenges in the market. Structure and key players of the global digital manufacturing market. Competitive landscape and level of competition in the industry.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 141 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $424.7 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $1134.3 billion compound annual growth rate 17.8% Area covered global

