WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital lending platform market size was valued at $5.58 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.31 billion by 2027. Growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers detailed analysis of recent market trends, key investment areas, top segments, regional analysis and competitive landscapes. The report is a good source of information for new competitors, leading market players, investors and shareholders to plan and take steps to enhance their competitive edge.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2020-2027 base year 2019 Market size in 2019 $5.58 billion Market size in 2027 $20.31 billion CAGR 16.7% Number of pages in report 249 segments covered Components, deployment models, types, industry verticals, and regions drivers Organizations are increasingly pushing for digitization of their financial services Transition from traditional to digital lending Increase in government actions to promote digital lending platforms opportunity Technological developments in digital lending platforms Increase in demand for integrated cloud-based products Compulsion Increase in security and compliance concerns

The global digital lending platforms market is divided into various segments based on component, deployment model, type, industry vertical, and region. It is offered in both graphical and tabular form, allowing an individual or business to leverage perception into highly profitable and rapidly expanding sectors.

to the software sectionmaintainIts leading position during the forecast period-

On a component basis, the software segment held the dominant share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the global digital lending platform market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment will cite the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis The segment that will lead the way by 2022-

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment dominates significant market share in 2019, accounting for approximately three-fifths of the global digital lending platform market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.

TeaThat would be the peer-to-peer lending segmentDisplayHighest CAGR from 2020 to 2027,

On an industry basis, the banks segment gained the dominant market share in 2019, contributing about one-third to the global digital lending platform market revenue, and is projected to rule through 2027. -Peer lending segment to exhibit the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes insurance companies, credit unions, savings and loan associations and other segments.

North America This sector achieved a large share in 2019-

By region, the North America market achieved the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global digital lending platform market revenue, and is expected to continue on this path through 2027. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027 among the overall market. Europe and LAMEA provinces have also been studied in the report.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top players in the global digital lending platforms market, which include Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Tavant, Black Knight, Inc., Ellie MAE, Inc. (acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.). Wipro Limited, Finastra, FIS, Temenos, Fiserv, Inc., and Intellect Design Arena Limited.

main advantages For stakeholders

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital lending platform market forecast along with current trends and future projections to elucidate the imminent investment prospects.

The report provides information about the key drivers, constraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global digital lending platform market trends.

Porter’s five forces analysis reflects the potential of buyers and suppliers operating in an industry.

Quantitative analysis of digital lending platforms market share from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Segments of the Digital Lending Platform Market:

by component

By deployment model

by type

loan origination

decision automation

Archiving and Retrieval

Risk and Compliance Management

Other

by industry work area

banks

Insurance company

Credit Union

savings and loan association

peer-to-peer lending

Other

by region

Answer America (America, Canada)

(America, Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) lamia(Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

