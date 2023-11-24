Digital image of pet rock sells for $268,000, showing crypto market is being hit by FOMO again

PORTLAND, Oregon – In early November, an image of a pet rock sold for more than US$200,000 (US$268,000) on the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization of a cryptocurrency called Pepe – a meme coin based on a cartoon frog – doubled in just a few weeks. Even the price of the FTT token, which was created by the FTX exchange and has no real utility, has tripled in the past month on hopes that Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange will come back from the dead.

Everywhere you look, there are signs that the crypto market’s bizarre excesses – and the fear of missing out, or FOMO – are making an unexpected comeback.

As hopes of imminent approval of a spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded fund propel the oldest and largest cryptocurrency, the hype has lifted other boats too – even those considered the least seaworthy. Even the boats.

This latest surge in digital junk follows a nearly two-year-long crypto winter that saw the value of thousands of questionable projects drop – some to almost zero – to the delight of critics and even some industry insiders. For.

Aggressive actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission marked some crypto coins as illegal, and drove some promoters away from crypto. It now appears that the cleanup was only temporary.

“As prices rise, investors sitting on the sidelines think they need to get in,” said Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University. “Many people will violate the number-one rule of investing: Understand what you’re investing in. Many people will also violate the number-two rule by putting their money in diverse bets on the same token.”

Social media is once again filled with posts promoting meme coins. One of them is called Memecoin, which was first created in 2023 and has seen its value increase in November. Its brief white paper, where disclaimers take up as much space as explanation, notes that the token has “no function, no utility and no intrinsic value, with the potential to generate any financial returns, profits, interest or dividends.” There is no promise or expectation”.

“There’s a new theme to be found in raising customer money without value – this is the same theme in non-Bitcoin crypto,” said Mr Corey Klipstein, chief executive of Bitcoin services provider Swan. “I guarantee there will be another hype cycle for alt coins, and more people will be hurt.”

Still images of rocks linked to the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains are again selling for attractive prices. Bitcoin Rock #75 recently sold for approximately three Bitcoins or approximately US$112,900. This collection, like many others, is held by a small group of people. And like most NFT collections, the rocks aren’t very liquid.

Meanwhile, several projects are holding NFT land sales – effectively selling NFTs of assets inside digital areas of games – even though many participants in pre-gen projects got burned.

“It is important to note the current environment which can be described as a mini bull market,” said Ms Sarah Gheorghelas, analyst at researcher DrapRadar. “This environment has fueled a new wave of excitement and speculative investment into the NFT sector, which can sometimes drive up the prices of projects that might otherwise have limited long-term value.”

TG Casino, which focuses on offering anonymous crypto gambling on Telegram, has raised over US$2 million in a token pre-sale, which includes selling NFTs to high rollers. Over the years, people’s investments have been lost and destroyed in many token sales.

Amidst the frenzied rush into the latest hot token, some buyers end up becoming what is called rug-pulled – or duped by scams in which the coin’s creators make off with the liquidity. In the third quarter, rug-pulling accounted for 65.1 percent of all types of attacks in crypto, according to blockchain security auditor Hacken.io.

“Optimists are seeing snow melting and even green shoots in the crypto winter,” said Mr. Aaron Brown, a crypto investor. “If this is indeed the early crypto spring, good new ideas should grab attention from the crap. If not, the junk should go back into obscurity.” Bloomberg

Source: www.straitstimes.com