Digital business must leverage budget, service providers and skills

Digital technologies and skills are vital for digital business success. This is why nine out of 10 organizations have a dedicated budget for digital initiatives and why digital budgets are increasing for every industry. But in economically challenging times, digital leaders must allocate their budget wisely. They need to develop and defend their competitive advantage and ensure access to the resources needed to achieve their strategic objectives. Working with the right service providers, prioritizing critical skills and leveraging technology are the keys to remaining competitive and consistently meeting customer needs.

In 2023, Forrester surveyed 505 digital business strategy decision makers globally on their priorities, investments, and organizational structures. We leveraged this data for three related reports on digital budgets, outsourcing and talent and skills. Our main findings are:

Many people have digital budgets, which requires better alignment on priorities. The 2023 Digital Budget Benchmark, the global report highlights that organizations have spent an average of $221 million on digital initiatives in the last 12 months. Digital budgets are also increasing despite or because of economic uncertainties. In 63% of cases, multiple people/functions have a digital budget, spanning technology, services and headcount. While businesses with strong digital growth spend slightly more on technology than on services and headcount, divided ownership requires organizations with shared budgets to ensure consistent alignment with customer outcomes and strategic priorities.

Digital teams rely on service providers for a variety of tasks. The report How Digital Teams Work with Service Providers outlines that digital teams spend 29% of their budget on services, the same amount as they spend on technology and headcount (see chart). Digital experience and data and analytics service providers are top partners for digital teams. Digital contractors of service providers are more prevalent in less regulated industries. Interestingly, organizations with above-average growth rely more heavily on digital services, yet only one-tenth of digital business strategy professionals say they plan to outsource various digital competencies. Companies should ensure knowledge transfer from service providers and build in-house expertise to reduce dependency.

It is the combination of allocating resources effectively, developing a skilled workforce and partnering with leading service providers that enables businesses to stay ahead.

This blog was written by Principal Analyst Dan Beeler and Research Associate Hannah Jachim and originally appeared on Here,