Digital Assets and the UCC: Article 12 Legislative Update JD Supra

New amendments have been proposed to the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) that relate to transactions involving cryptocurrencies, digital assets and blockchain technology. The amendments add a new Article 12 to the UCC, which aims to modernize and clarify existing commercial law governing the transfer of property rights in digital assets, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other similar assets.

The amendments add a new definition for these types of digital assets, which they refer to as “controllable electronic records” or “CERs”. CER is defined as “a record stored in an electronic medium which can be subject to control”. The CER excludes any digital assets that are not subject to “control” as well as those that are already subject to other commercial laws such as the e-Sign Act, the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act or any other articles of the UCC. In addition, the new Article 12 includes the recognition of three new subcategories of intangible assets:

CER (discussed above);

Controllable accounts (are accounts where the account debtor undertakes to pay the person who is in control of the CER); And

Controllable payment abstractions (which are payment abstractions where the account debtor undertakes to pay to a person who is in control of the CER).

By creating the concept of control over CERs, the amendment allows negotiability of CERs similar to negotiable instruments.

The amendment contains other notable provisions, which include, among other items:

A definition of “control” of a digital asset that includes (1) the holder’s ability to leverage the asset and (2) the ability to prove his or her control through cryptographic records.

The amendment also includes a “take-free” rule similar to that seen in Article 3 and Article 8 of the UCC, meaning that under Article 12, if a good faith buyer of the CER (including a secured party) acquires control Without notice of competing property rights in the CER, they will acquire rights in the CER free from any competing claim to a property interest in the CER. This could have significant implications in the case of stolen NFTs, as it would mean that a good-faith downstream buyer of a stolen NFT would receive the NFT without any claims from the victim of the theft.

It is expected that most states will adopt Article 12 during the next few years. So far, thirteen states and the District of Columbia have already done so, including Delaware, Alabama, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Indiana, Nevada, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Washington. The legislation is currently pending in New York. The New York City Bar Association has supported the adoption of the Article 12 amendments by the New York legislature, emphasizing that Article 12 will “modernize, rationalize, and clarify New York’s UCC so that it effectively regulates significant transactions in digital assets.” While it may apply to some.” Digital assets are unique features of New York law that facilitate the negotiability of written instruments and, thus, increase the certainty of transactions.[1]

The New York City Bar Association makes an important distinction when identifying the purpose of the Article 12 amendments: “The amendments focus on rights acquired by transfers of interests in digital assets. They are not intended to, and do not, address regulatory or public interest issues beyond the scope of the UCC. Thus, they do not concern themselves with the technology by which such assets are created, and in fact, they intend to remain neutral on that topic.[2] In other words, the Article 12 amendments are intended to clarify ownership and ownership rights of digital assets as they are currently used, held and transacted in commerce, and the amendments do not take a position regarding the legal or regulatory ownership of these. . The assets on which adjudication is handled are government agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Ultimately, the Article 12 amendment is a positive step towards establishing and defining the rights of digital asset holders. It is expected that most states will adopt the Article 12 amendment by 2025.

