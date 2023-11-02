Diffusion of innovations and importance of education

Image: Gerd Altmann – Pixabay

Innovation almost always has a positive connotation. We may associate it with technological advances, but the reality is that innovation can refer to many other things: products, processes, services, art, business models, etc., that innovators bring to markets, governments, or society.

Innovation is related to invention, but is not necessarily the same thing, tending to be more concerned with the practical implementation of an invention to achieve some kind of significant impact on a market or society. In historical context, invention has often been relegated to innovation: many inventions are ignored for decades until an innovator finds a way to turn it into an attractive value proposition.

Generally, the process works like this: The inventor invents something, and the innovator, who need not be the same person, finds a market for it. We associate this with patents, which grant the inventor exclusive rights, such as the right to manufacture, use, sell, or commercially exploit that invention for a certain period of time in exchange for sufficiently detailed disclosure of that invention to third parties. To exclude the potential of. , But in reality, registering a patent does not always accurately reflect the authorship or merit of an invention, and there have been many cases throughout history where patents have been used to either misappropriate an invention, Or to make a fortune around special rights that should not have been granted.

From the moment the innovation reaches the market, we enter a phase called diffusion of innovation, which I have studied throughout my professional life. I attribute this to my beginnings: a coincidence meant that, practically as soon as I entered university, I got a computer in my hands at a time when very few people did. What happened? Well, access to an innovation gave me many benefits, which shaped the direction of my life.

For me, this is the closest to surfing: being able to ride a wave when it starts, taking advantage of the many advantages associated with the “novelty effect”. It took effort, but it worked surprisingly well. From the computer, I have seen many other waves, some better and some worse, but always with the same technique: to be aware that the process…

Source: medium.com