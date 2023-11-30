Different reasons, little regret for online matters, new study finds

Johannesburg, South Africa – June 6: Advertisement is displayed on a billboard (outside South Africa) , [+] Online-affair website ‘AshleyMadison.com’ on June 6, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The controversial North American website promoting extramarital affairs was launched in South Africa on 4 June 2012. AshleyMadison.com CEO Noel Biederman’s wife, Amanda, is South African. (Photo by Photo24/Gallo Images/Getty Images) getty images

Why do people cheat in monogamous relationships? Conventional wisdom suggests reasons such as loss of love, harboring anger toward your significant other, or feeling neglected. But these may not be the important reasons after all.

And of course people feel guilty after an affair, right? Wouldn’t feelings of guilt or remorse be common? In fact, new data points to higher rates of satisfaction instead.

These are some of the findings of a recently published study Archives of Sexual Behavior By Johns Hopkins University psychologist Dylan Selterman and colleagues. Their focus was on the users Ashley Madison, a popular website and dating app that helps people who are usually in different relationships. Selterman surveyed large groups of website users. For example, in one group, based on 810 surveys, the average age of users was 51 years old, with a large skew being male (684 participants) and straight (738), and 52% were either engaged or married. , or were in a domestic partnership. Additional questions included everything from their current relationship, thoughts about sex and love, self-esteem, to interactions with other people (including sexual ones). Ashley MadisonThe purpose of having an affair, and the feelings after having an affair (if it was successful).

Three results really stood out. This had to do with how people describe their current relationships. They reported being in love with their partner, and at a high level – about a 4 on a 5-point scale. Sexual satisfaction, on the other hand, was less than 2.5, and almost half of users said they were not sexually active with their significant other.

Then why were people going to such a place Ashley Madison Looking for an affair? The common reasons we can expect have already been mentioned – lack of love in their relationship, anger at their partner, or feelings of neglect. But when asked about those reasons, participants didn’t give them very high marks. Instead it found that “sexual dissatisfaction was the most strongly supported motive for wanting a relationship. Other commonly supported reasons included low commitment, autonomy (i.e., desire for freedom and independence), and desire for a variety of sexual partners. Is included.

Now many of the users included in the survey have not yet had an affair with anyone. Ashley Madison, But what were the feelings of those who succeeded? Here too the results were surprising and frankly worrying. Emotional satisfaction was above 4 out of 5, and sexual satisfaction was above 4.5. Alas, on the other hand, was given a very low rating – less than 2 out of 5. In other words, these users got what they wanted and didn’t feel bad about it afterward.

General qualifications apply here. This is just self-report data. For example, it may very well be that the website’s users felt worse than they were willing to admit. Or they may have suppressed or rationalized their guilt or embarrassment. Furthermore, the participants were mostly men and straight people, and we should not assume that the results apply in the same way to other groups. Also, it is important to emphasize that this study is based on users Ashley Madison – Generalizing to other apps like this would be a mistake tinderOr more traditional ways of building relationships.

Another observation is worth making. It may be that a major reason why there was so little remorse after the affair is that they were already habitual cheaters. In fact, Selterman said that 64% of participants in one group reported that they had an affair before they used. Ashley Madison, They may have regretted their initial affair, but with time they got used to it and hence were not too upset. It would be interesting to compare the level of regret between ashley madisonn Users for whom this is their first case, and who have reported prior cases.

Nonetheless, as an ethicist it is difficult for me not to find these results discouraging. There may be no morally good reason for having an affair, but reasons like sexual dissatisfaction and wanting different types of partners seem particularly bad reasons. Needless to mention that after breaking the personal bonds of commitment, loyalty and honesty, the feeling is one of immense satisfaction and not regret, that something has gone horribly awry with their moral compass. Reveals.