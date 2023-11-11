Organic, grass-fed, or pasture-raised butter Before we dive into why organic, grass-fed, or pasture-raised butter is the best option, it helps to know why other varieties can be so detrimental to your weight loss goals. As Dyc explains, butter is “made mostly of milk fat—around 80% to be exact. It’s also calorie-dense. A one-tablespoon serving contains 100 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 7 grams of saturated fat.”

In addition to all that fat and calories, it’s also worth nothing that butter could cause digestive issues. It’s also low in nutritional value. Both of these factors could affect your ability to lose weight. “Butter is also a dairy product, which tends to be hard to digest and highly inflammatory for some people. Aside from the calories you’re getting from fat, butter doesn’t contain fiber, antioxidants, or other bioactive compounds that are generally utilized for weight loss,” Yikes! Luckily, organic, grass-fed, or pasture-raised butter like the kind Dyc recommends could reduce the risk of these issues. When a butter is labeled this way, she explains, “this means that the butter comes from cows that have been grass-fed most of their life, meaning it’s higher in omega-3 fatty acids and lower in saturated fat,” she notes. Those omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can do wonders for your body—and they can even aid weight loss.

While any organic, pasture-raised butter is a healthy choice (especially when compared to margarine), Dyc recommends one brand in particular: the Organic Valley Cultured Organic Pasture Butter. “In addition to being higher in healthy fats, it contains probiotics for gut health,” she tells us. “It’s also free from antibiotics, hormones, and other additives you don’t want in your food.” Perfect! She offers another word of advice, too: consider incorporating olive oil into your meals, rather than loading them with butter alone. This oil is loaded with benefits. “Try using a blend of butter and olive oil to cook your meats and vegetables in,” Dyc says. “The fats from these foods will help you absorb the antioxidants from the vegetables.”