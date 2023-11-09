Did Zelensky ask for ‘credit’ from America for fighting the war against Russia?

Many in November 2023 positions X claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asking Loan From the United States to continue the ongoing war with Russia.

“We’re not giving you personal loans to stuff your nose and raise money for your wife’s Paris shopping spree,” Zelensky said in response to a clip in a post on X.

Another described his actions as disappointing:

Desperate measures by a desperate man? Zelensky is asking for a public loan, promising that he will pay you back after the war. What do you say? pic.twitter.com/RRbBzFSSEG – SweetPeaBell (@SweetPeaBell326) 7 November 2023

During an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” program on November 5, 2023, Zelensky said: “If you can’t give us some financial support […] Give us credit, and we will return the money to you after the war. However, they did not ask for a loan, which is different from asking for a line of credit.

The full interview can be found below. He made the statement around the 29-minute mark:

The anchor described how Americans are dealing with high prices domestically and asked: “Should Americans be expected to fund the war in Ukraine indefinitely?” In response Zelensky said (emphasis ours):

I appreciate and count on your support. But you must know that the people of the United States have to respect the people of Europe as well. He helped a lot with money and money [the] Military-You should know about some ammunition like air defense. […] If the question is through the Society of the United States [the] About the military and something else. Okay, let’s co-create it. This will be a win-win. […] If you can’t give us some financial support – okay, okay please – give us credit, and we’ll return the money to you after the war. [We] Can buy some ammunition, we will buy, we will protect our jobs, we will have taxes and we will buy from American companies, just allow us and then see.

Zelensky is essentially asking for a loan from the United States in the form of weapons and other supplies, when he reiterated the request right after Ukraine could “buy some ammunition.” He suggests that if the US supports Ukraine in the war effort, Ukraine would be able to sustain itself through rebuilding its economy and in turn would be able to purchase needed materials from American companies.

According to Investopedia, a loan means that the borrower has access to the funds only once, and then has to pay the principal and interest until the loan is paid off. A line of credit, which is what Zelensky is asking for, means the borrower gets a set credit limit, like a credit card, to spend on stuff — and then makes regular payments that cover both principal and interest. . Unlike a loan, the borrower has continuous access to the loan limit while it is active.

In the same interview, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s progress in the war against Russia has been slow, and as it continues to escalate, “there is a fatigue”. He also acknowledged that an Israel-Hamas war means the US is being asked to provide resources in two. various conflicts, and he attempted to link Ukraine’s fight against Russia with Israel’s fight against Hamas. He also accused Russia of sponsoring Hamas.

