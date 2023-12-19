Did you trade Ethereum NFTs in the last two years? You can claim this airdrop – Decrypt

You get an airdrop! You Get an Airdrop!

Amid hopes and prayers for the imminent return of the crypto bull market, the onslaught of “free money” airdrops for crypto users continues. The latest comes courtesy of Frame, an Ethereum scaling network designed for NFTs.

The project announced on Tuesday that it will soon launch a native Frame token, and any crypto user who has transacted an NFT on Ethereum in the past two years is now eligible to collect varying amounts of Frame. The criteria used to determine a user’s airdrop size is determined based on the number of NFT trades, the financial volume of those trades, and the amount of creator royalties paid during those transactions.

While NFT traders can already claim FRAME through an online portal, those tokens won’t functionally exist until January 31, when they go live with the Frame mainnet.

The Frame token will initially be used exclusively for the governance of the Frame ecosystem, the announced project, and control of the Frame Creator Fund. At a later, as-yet-unannounced date, the tokens will be unlocked for transfer and possibly traded on secondary markets for monetary value.

Users began claiming their free frames Tuesday. Some people reported receiving thousands of tokens based on their NFT trading activity.

Today’s airdrop is the first of many frame giveaways, the project said. Once the project fully launches at the end of next month, it will begin distributing more tokens to users and community members to incentivize activity.

Frame wants to create an ecosystem for buying, selling, and creating NFTs that clearly puts creators first. The layer-2 rollup is based on the Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum Nova.

Since last year, the practice of charging creator royalties – typically a fee of between 2.5% to 10% charged to NFT buyers, intended to support artists and instill the democratic ethos of the blockchain – has been hit by brutal market forces. Is. has been continuously destroyed under pressure.

The frame imposes manufacturer fees at the network level; It says it prioritizes NFT security more than other blockchains, and will ultimately be run by community members.

Along with its airdrop announcement, Frame also announced that it has secured a seed funding round led by Electric Capital, with participation from a number of crypto industry founders and influencers, including Pudgy Penguin CEO Luca Netz. A frame consultant told decrypt The project has not yet disclosed the funding amount or the total amount of FRAME tokens.

