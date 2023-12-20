You get an airdrop! You Get an Airdrop!

Amid hopes and prayers for the imminent return of the crypto bull market, the onslaught of “free cash” airdrops for crypto customers continues. The latest comes courtesy of Body, an Ethereum scaling community designed for NFTs.

The venture announced on Tuesday that it will soon launch a native Frame token, and any crypto user who has transacted NFTs on Ethereum in the past two years is now eligible to collect various amounts of Frames. The standards used to determine an individual’s airdrop size are determined based on the number of NFT trades, the financial amount of these trades, and the amount of royalties paid during these transactions.

While NFT traders can already claim the frames through an online portal, these tokens won’t functionally exist until January 31, when they go live with the Body mainnet.

$frameIn the near future, it may be used to govern the community. This is especially important when you think about the value of the Body Creator Fund. Tokens can be transfer-locked until a later chapter. pic.twitter.com/4nZggIKqg3 – body (@frame_xyz) 19 December 2023

The Frame token will initially be used only for the administration of the BODY ecosystem, launched ventures, and the BODY Creator Fund. At a later, as-yet-unannounced date, the tokens will be unlocked for transfer and possibly made tradable on secondary markets for economic value.

Customers began claiming their free frames Tuesday. Some people reported receiving hundreds of tokens based on their NFT trading activity.

Today’s airdrop is the first of many frame gifts, Venture said. Once the project fully launches at the end of next month, it will begin distributing additional tokens to users and group members to incentivize activity.

The organization wants to create an ecosystem for purchasing, promoting, and creating NFTs that clearly puts creators first. Layer-2 Rollup The Ethereum scaling community relies on Arbitrum Nova.

Since last year, the practice of charging creator royalties – typically charged between 2.5% to 10% to NFT consumers, with the aim of helping artists and instilling the democratic ethos of the blockchain – has been subject to brutal market forces. It has become unsafe. The pressure has gradually ended.

The body imposes creator fees on the community platform; It says it prioritizes NFT security more than other blockchains, and will ultimately be run by members of the group.

Along with its airdrop announcement, Body also announced that it has secured a seed funding round led by Electrical Capital, with participation from a number of crypto industry founders and influencers, including Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz. A physical consultant advised decrypt The venture is not yet disclosing the funding amount or the full amount of FRAME tokens.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

