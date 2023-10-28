Did you buy I bonds last year? November 2 could be the ideal time for you to withdraw cash

key takeaways

The bonds issued between May 1 and October 31 last year became extremely attractive, when the starting rate was 9.62%. But if you bought during this period, your returns have dropped to 3.38%.

Now that dozens of the best nationwide CDs are offering record rates of 5.00% to 6.50% APY, moving your I Bond funds to a federally insured CD could be a smart move.

There are better and worse times to redeem I bonds. though you can do Withdraw at any time after a year, it is better to wait a little longer.

Once you have determined the best month to withdraw cash based on the issue date of your I Bond, it is best to Day Withdrawals always occur on the 2nd of the month. For some bond holders, the best spot will be November 2.

Why I bonds were so popular in 2022—but less attractive now

It was a banner year for bond purchases in 2022. That’s because bonds issued by the US Treasury were paying the highest rates ever offered, with returns of an astonishing 10%. Because this usually looks like stock market returns much higher than what you might expect from a safe, risk-free investment, large numbers of Americans bought these bonds.

If you bought between May 1 and October 31 last year, you were among the lucky savers who enjoyed a rate of 9.62% for the first six months, followed by a rate of 6.48% for the six months thereafter . But since the aptly named I bonds are indexed to inflation, which has slowed significantly this year, your current rate for a bond purchased during this period drops to 3.38%.

This means you can now earn better returns on your money with a more safe and risk-free investment. Certificates of deposit (CDs) are paying historically high rates right now, letting you lock in returns as low as 6.50% APY. Yes, if you bought your I Bond last year, you will have to pay a penalty if you redeem it now, but we will help you time it right so that the penalty is minimized – and your profit from moving the money elsewhere is maximized. yes.

A quick review of how I bonds work

US Treasury I bonds pay an interest rate that is adjusted once every six months, and that rate is based on current US inflation rates. Inflation reached its highest level in decades following the pandemic, reaching a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. This resulted in an increase in the I bond rate, which recorded its highest ever rate of 9.62% on May 1, 2022.

What you personally earn on your I Bond is linked to the issue date of the bond. All bonds issued between May 1 and October 31, 2022 earned a top rate of 9.62% for the first six months, and that’s why so many Americans put money into these bonds during that period of opportunity. Your issue date also determines the best date to withdraw the cash if you want to use the funds or transfer them elsewhere.

If you purchased a bond issued before May 1, 2022, or after October 31, 2022, the rates you earn will be slightly different from the rates we present here. And your ideas about the best time to withdraw also vary. To know these details for various issue dates from 2021 to 2023, check out our handy I bond tables.

An important caveat of I bonds is that they cannot be encashed for any reason during the first 12 months. Once you reach the 1 year limit, you can withdraw at any time. It is true that if your bond is less than five years old you will have to pay a penalty equal to the last three months’ interest. But we’ll explain how you can significantly reduce the hit by choosing your withdrawal date carefully.

I bonds now earn less than top-paying CDs

Now that I’m paying bond rates in the 3% range, they are no longer attractive as a savings vehicle. Although it is possible that the next I bond rate will move higher, I bond rates can never be predicted until a few weeks before the next semi-annual announcement. Add to this that the Federal Reserve is committed to driving inflation further below current levels and it is a reasonable expectation that bond rates in 2024 and 2025 are more likely to fall than rise.

Luckily, you can take advantage of some lucky timing right now, as CD rates have shot up into 2023 – and are likely to remain high for the foreseeable future. Dozens of certificates available nationally are paying rates of 5.00% or higher, with nationwide leaders offering up to 6.50% APY.

This means you can cash in your I Bond and transfer the money to a top-paying CD to instantly increase your interest rate by up to 3 percentage points. Not only that, but CD rates are fixed and guaranteed, so you’ll have the benefit of knowing what your APY will be for the entire length of the CD term you choose.

Best month and day to redeem your I Bond

Given how much more you can earn right now with a CD than by keeping your money in an I bond, you may be tempted to withdraw it as soon as you reach the 1-year anniversary. But don’t jump in too quickly, as it turns out it would be better to wait a few months.

Here’s the reason. The I bond penalty policy (for all bonds older than one year but not yet held for five years) is based on last three months Of interest. As we discussed above, bond buyers who came in from May to October last year earned 9.62% for six months, then 6.48% for the next six months and then 3.38% starting from the 13th month.

If you cash out as soon as one year is up, you’ll forfeit the last three months of interest, leaving your rate at 6.48%. Since this is an excellent return, it is worth holding on to it rather than giving up. But if you can wait three more months – cashing out in 15 months – your interest rate will be only 3.38% for those final three months. This means that you will not only lose out on a very low rate, but also a rate that is easy to beat with a CD.

To determine the best month for you to make withdrawals, look at the issue date of your particular I Bond and identify when you will reach 15 months from the table below. As you can see, if you purchased your I Bond in August last year, November 2nd is your favorite place to cash out with minimal penalties. And if you still have I bonds purchased in May, June, or July, it’s also worth waiting until November 2 at this point so you can collect your November interest payment before withdrawing.

Best date to reduce withdrawal penalty on I bonds issued from May to October 31, 2023

I bond issued on any date of this month You reach 15 months and reduce your fine May 2022 2 August 2023 June 2022 September 2, 2023 July 2022 October 2, 2023 August 2022 November 2, 2023 September 2022 December 2, 2023 October 2022 January 2, 2024

You will see above that the date listed for reducing your fine is the 2nd of each month. This is because the US Treasury always pays interest for the month immediately on the 1st, and not again until the 1st of the following month. So once you have been paid the interest for the month, there is no reason to hold on to the funds for longer or earn extra money during that month.

For anyone who is moving their I Bond funds elsewhere, withdrawal on the 2nd enables you to collect the I Bond interest payments on the 1st, and then earn interest elsewhere with that money as soon as possible. Starts making investments, such as CDs or high-yield savings. Account. And even if you just want to withdraw cash and use your I Bond funds, there is no financial benefit in waiting beyond the 2nd for your withdrawal.

Rate Collection Method Disclosure

Every trading day, Investopedia tracks rate data from more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers across the country and determines a daily ranking of the top paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the minimum initial deposit of the account must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (for example, you don’t live in a certain area or have a certain type of Do not work in a job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. Read our full methodology to learn more about how we choose the best rates.

