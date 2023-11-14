Solana appears to have met its first major resistance as buyers have paused.

Major Support Level: $67

Major resistance level: $44

1. SOL rally stopped

Solana tried to reach the key resistance level at $67, but sellers stopped it at $65. The selloff appears to be intensifying, which may indicate that the current uptrend may be coming to a halt. If this continues, a more significant decline becomes likely.

2. Sales Expansion

Solana shows that bears are now dominating on the 3 day time frame. This is the first candle since mid-October that sellers came to the top of this time frame. It is important to wait and see how this candle closes. If it is in red then selling may continue later.

3. RSI overbought and falling

The 3-day RSI is also indicating that Solana has reached a local top, with the indicator reaching overbought levels of 91 points out of 100. At the time of this post, this indicator is falling, suggesting that sellers are returning.

Partiality

The bias towards SOL is currently neutral.

Short-term prediction for SOL price

Until the support at $44 is broken, the bullish trend will remain intact for Solana. There is enough room for the price to register a healthy correction before buyers return. Keep a close eye on the main support for any signs of weakness.

