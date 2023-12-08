December 8, 2023
A photo of Pope Francis wearing a multicolored cross has sparked considerable controversy online and many believe it is a sign that the Catholic Church is backing away from its historic anti-LGBTQ+ stance. The Cube took a closer look at these claims.

Photos of Pope Francis wearing a rainbow-colored cross, which many claim represents the LGBTQ+ community, recently went viral on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Have gone.

“And before our astonished eyes, the Pope has just invented the LGBT cross,” quipped a user.

“Today Pope Francis wore another cross with LGBT colors along with his own, sparking controversy,” another account tweeted.

After doing a reverse image search, Cube found that the photo is not recent.

It was taken during the fifteenth Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, organized by the Vatican in 2018.

The Vatican’s official Twitter account reported that the colorful cross was a gift from the Latin American youth ministry.

According to the website of the ministryEach of the four colors represents a different region of Latin America.

For example, green represents Mexico and Central America while yellow represents the Caribbean.

The Pride flag is a little different. There are many versions of this but the most popular one There are six different colors.

This is not the first time that this photo has been shared on social media spreading misinformation about Pope Francis.

Similar Tweets came out in 2020 It is being claimed that the Pope was wearing an LGBTQ+ colored cross during his visit to the conservative country Poland.

Pope Francis has actually taken a more cordial stance toward LGBTQ+ people than his predecessors.

In October, he suggested It may be possible to bless homosexual relationships, although he reiterated that marriage in the Catholic Church is between a man and a woman.

In August, the Pope called on the thousands gathered before him to chant the Catholic Church there’s a place for everyoneWhich also includes the LGBTQ+ community.

He has also criticized laws criminalizing homosexuality around the world.

