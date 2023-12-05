Did Hamas make millions from the October 7 attacks business?

Before its attack on Israel on 7 October, Hamas maintained tight operational security. The timing of the attack surprised Israel’s military and intelligence services, and appears to have surprised some Hamas political leaders as well. However, a new working paper from former US Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr. and Columbia University’s Joshua Mitts suggests that someone planning to build a small fortune could profit from the Israeli stock market decline. There was sufficient advance information about. ,

The authors analyzed trading patterns in Israeli stocks in the weeks before the attacks, and found anomalies consistent with a serious form of informed trading. Perhaps the most notable example is the rise in short selling of a relatively illiquid exchange-traded fund (ETF) – a bet that the price of a security will fall, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EIS, and tracks an index. Israeli stock prices.

Image: The Economist

An average of 1,581 shares of EIS (worth a total of $85,000 or more) were sold short per day in September, which is 17% of total daily trading volume in the ETF. But five days before the attacks, on October 2, 227,820 shares were shorted, which was 99% of EIS’s volume that day (see chart). Furthermore, rather than reflecting a souring of market sentiment on Israeli equities, the entire increase in activity appears to have come from two transactions: one selling 50,733 shares just before 3 p.m., and the other selling 174,869 shares 35 minutes later. . Whoever made this trade could have made a profit of $1 million within a week, and an additional $1 million during the next three weeks.

Other securities linked to Israeli stocks also showed suspicious patterns. During the three weeks before the attacks, the number of outstanding options contracts expiring on October 13 on US-traded shares of Israeli firms – derivatives that would yield the greatest returns if prices moved sharply in the direction a trader expected, and Otherwise they become useless. -Increased eight times. In contrast, the number of long-term options on stocks whose value depended on events from mid-October onwards hardly changed.

Could there have been some other reason? The decline in airline stocks before the September 11 attacks may be due to upcoming earnings announcements. Yet in this case, there appears to be no such option, says Eric Zitzwitz of Dartmouth College. The paper’s authors examined other periods of recent turmoil in Israel, such as the one prompted by the government’s judicial reform effort earlier this year, and did not find similar behavior. The only match for the discrepancies was in early April – two days before the Jewish holiday of Passover, which was the date originally scheduled for Hamas to launch its attack, according to reporting by Channel 12, an Israeli TV station.

The study has prompted an investigation by Israel’s securities authority. Given the secrecy surrounding the attacks, the news is unlikely to leak to any short-seller on Wall Street. Unless it was dumb luck, whoever did business in New York and Tel Aviv was probably inside Hamas, or close enough to know its military secrets. In the past two months, the US has sanctioned just one trading firm for ties to Hamas – a crypto exchange in Gaza that was linked to a mere $2,000 worth of illicit transactions. Someone has managed to pull off an even bigger coup. Mr Mitts believes the trades he and his co-author have explored are “just the tip of the iceberg”.

Source: www.economist.com