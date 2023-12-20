Did Gauri Khan get ED notice for supporting a company accused of embezzlement of Rs 30 crore? here is the truth

Rumors spread on Tuesday about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan receiving a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding her links with a Lucknow-based real estate firm accused of embezzlement of Rs 30 crore.

Gauri, who works as the brand ambassador of real estate company Tulsiani Group, was rumored to be under investigation for her involvement in alleged financial malpractices.

However, official sources have termed these reports as completely baseless and false. According to a source quoted by The Quint, “Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group. Although the company has been accused of defrauding investors and banks of Rs 30 crore, the news of Gauri receiving an ED notice is false. Are.” The report said that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing financial loss of approximately Rs 30 crore to investors and banks. However, Gauri has nothing to do with any such matter. ED officials will investigate various aspects.”

The Tulsiani Group is accused of causing financial loss of around Rs 30 crore to investors and banks, but insiders have denied Gauri Khan’s involvement.

Gauri Khan, as the head of Red Chillies Entertainment, is currently awaiting the release of Dunky, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. Are in the lead roles. The film is set to release in theaters on December 21, where it will face competition from the pan-India action film Salaar, directed by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. The audience was much waiting for the clash between the two films at the box office.

Source: in.mashable.com