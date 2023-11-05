Did fundamentals play a role in driving UET United Electronic Technology AG ( ETR:CFC ) stock higher recently?

UET United Electronic Technology (ETR:CFC) stock is up 7.0% over the past three months. We wonder what role the company’s financial condition plays in that price change since a company’s long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on UET United Electronic Technology’s ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investments it receives from its shareholders. In other words, it reflects the company’s success in converting shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for UET United Electronic Technology

How do you calculate return on equity?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UET United Electronic Technology is:

76% = €3.8m ÷ €5.0m (based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the income that the business earned in the last year. This means that for every €1 worth of shareholders’ equity, the company made a profit of €0.76.

Why is ROE important for earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else is equal, companies that have both high returns on equity and high profit retention generally have higher growth rates than companies that do not have the same characteristics.

UET United Electronic Technology’s earnings growth and 76% ROE

To start with, UET United Electronic Technology has a fairly high ROE which is interesting. Second, we also do not notice the comparison with the average ROE of 16% reported by the industry. As you might expect, the 30% net income decline reported by UET United Electronic Technology doesn’t bode well for us. Based on this, we think there may be other factors not discussed so far in this article that may be hindering the company’s growth. As such, the company pays out a larger portion of its earnings as dividends, or faces competitive pressure.

However, when we compared UET United Electronic Technology’s growth to the industry we found that while the company’s earnings have been declining, the industry has seen earnings grow by 31% over the same period. This is quite worrying.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish that the expected growth or decline in earnings, as the case may be, has been priced in. This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or disappointing future. If you’re wondering about UET United Electronic Technology’s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio compared to its industry.

Is UET United Electronic Technology reinvesting its profits efficiently?

UET United Electronic Technology pays no dividends, meaning potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn’t explain why the company would have lower earnings if it were retaining all of its profits. Has occurred. So there may be other factors at play here that could potentially hinder growth. For example, the business has faced some adversity.

Summary

Overall, it looks like there are some positive aspects to UET United Electronic Technology’s business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to deliver strong earnings growth, but that is not the case here. This suggests that there may be some external threat to the business, which is hindering its growth. Although we won’t write off the company completely, we will try to figure out how risky the business is in order to make a more informed decision about the company. Our risk dashboard will contain the 4 risks we have identified for UET United Electronic Technology.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source