Did anyone win Mega Millions? Check Numbers for Friday, December 15, 2023

Will a 2 Mega Million Dollar Ticket Make You a Millionaire? It’s finally happened to someone. Probably two people. After months of rollovers, the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash option of $189 million was drawn on Friday, December 8.

That means the jackpot fell into double digits again this week and stood at $28 million for the amount won on Friday, December 15. Check your numbers!

The winning numbers for the Friday, December 15 drawing were 10-20-28-40-54 and the Mega Ball was 12. The megaplier was 2x. Those numbers generated a rollover, and a really big jump in Tuesday’s win.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday has reached $41 million with a cash option of $20.4 million. There was a big winner in Friday’s drawing. One ticket purchased in Illinois matches 5 for the $1 million prize.

In case you’re wondering, the winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 12 drawing were 8-23-44-45-53 and the Mega Ball was 3. The megaplier was 4x.

There was a big winner in Tuesday night’s drawing. A ticket purchased in California won the winner of Match 5 a $1 million prize.

In other recent lottery news, the Powerball jackpot dropped back into the millions after a ticket sold in California matched five Powerball numbers on Wednesday, Oct. 11, winning a jackpot worth nearly $2 billion. The next chance to play Powerball is Saturday, December 16 at 11 pm ET, although ticket sales stop an hour before the drawing.

Like Powerball, Mega Millions ticket prices start at $2.

Below are some frequently asked questions about Mega Millions, Powerball and lottery odds. May you be successful!

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, December 15th?

Estimated $28 million with a cash option of $13.9 million

Estimated $20 million with a cash option of $9.5 million

Estimated at $395 million with a cash option of $189 million

Where can I buy Florida Lottery tickets?

Florida Lottery tickets cannot be purchased by mail, fax or online. The site states that there are more than 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers.

I bought a Mega Millions ticket in another state. Can I cash out my winnings in Florida?

No, the Florida Lottery says that Mega Millions prizes must be claimed in the same state where the ticket was purchased.

I bought a Powerball ticket in another state. Can I cash out my winnings in Florida?

No, the Florida Lottery states that Powerball prizes must be claimed in the same state where the ticket was purchased.

When do Florida Lottery tickets expire?

Florida Lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days (six months) of the drawing date. To claim the single-payment cash option, the winner must claim it within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date. The Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed “within 60 days of the game’s official expiration date. Once the applicable time period has expired, the corresponding Florida Lottery ticket expires.” Will go.”

What happens to unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of the unclaimed prize money received from expired tickets to be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% ​​is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

What happens to unclaimed Mega Millions prize money?

If a Mega Millions ticket is not claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, “the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to Lottery members in proportion to the sales for the jackpot rollover series.”

What happens to unclaimed Powerball prize money?

If a Powerball ticket is not claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, the Florida Lottery site says, “Funds to pay out unclaimed jackpots will be returned to Lottery members in proportion to the sales for the jackpot rollover series. ” According to Powerball’s site, “Unclaimed prizes are retained by lottery jurisdiction. If a major prize goes unclaimed, the money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales during the drawing. Lotteries then based on their distributes funds in accordance with the laws of its jurisdiction, to other lottery games or to the general fund of its jurisdiction, or as otherwise required by law.”

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

According to the Mega Millions website, you have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of matching all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball. Prizes vary, ranging from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to grand prize jackpots.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 pm EDT. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of matching all six numbers. Prizes vary, ranging from $2 to a grand prize jackpot.

Are the chances of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Powerball.com says players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of matching all six numbers, whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion.

Can Florida Lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to the Florida Lottery website, winners cannot remain anonymous: “Florida law states that records containing information such as a Florida Lottery winner’s name, city of residence, game won, date won, and amount won may not be provided to any third party. who requests the information.”

However, the site states, starting May 25, 2022, “the names of lottery winners who claim a prize of $250,000 or more will be temporarily exempted from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, Unless otherwise waived by the winner.”

Lottery experts and lawyers say there are several ways to remain anonymous if you win.

What is the biggest lottery jackpot in US history? Who Claimed the $2.04 Billion Powerball Prize?

The largest lottery prize ever won in November grew to $2.04 billion. The jackpot was estimated at $1.9 billion a few days before the drawing, but sales of lottery tickets helped it rise to more than $2 billion after the updated calculation. A ticket purchased in California won the grand prize, and the winner was revealed on Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2023. Edwin Castro won the largest lottery jackpot ever, and he opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, just shy of $1 billion, according to the California Lottery.

As of December 15, 2023, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or exceeded $1 billion. Only once has the jackpot exceeded $2 billion.

9. $1.05 Billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021: A single winning ticket in Michigan.

$1.05 Billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021: A single winning ticket in Michigan. 8. $1.08 Billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won by a single ticket in California.

$1.08 Billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won by a single ticket in California. 7. $1.337 Billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: A single winning ticket in Illinois.

$1.337 Billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: A single winning ticket in Illinois. 6. $1.35 billion, January 13, 2023: A ticket purchased in Maine ,

$1.35 billion, January 13, 2023: A ticket purchased in Maine 5. $1.537 Billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018: A single winning ticket in South Carolina.

$1.537 Billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018: A single winning ticket in South Carolina. 4. $1.58 Billion, Mega Millions, August 8, 2023: Won by a single ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida

$1.58 Billion, Mega Millions, August 8, 2023: Won by a single ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida 3. $1.586 Billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016: Three tickets won from California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.586 Billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016: Three tickets won from California, Florida, Tennessee. 2. $1.73 Billion Powerball, October 11, 2023: One ticket won in California.

1. $2.04 Billion, Powerball, November 7, 2022: Won by a single ticket in California.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots of all time?

According to its website, here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of December 15, 2023:

10. $536 million – July 8, 2016; Indiana

$536 million – July 8, 2016; Indiana 9. $543 million – July 24, 2018; California

$543 million – July 24, 2018; California 8. $648 million – 17 December 2013; California and Georgia

$648 million – 17 December 2013; California and Georgia 7. $656 million – March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

$656 million – March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland 6. $1.05 billion – January 22, 2021; michigan

$1.05 billion – January 22, 2021; michigan 5 , $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California

, $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California 4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022; Illinois

$1.337 billion – July 29, 2022; Illinois 3. $1.35 billion – January 13, 2023; I

$1.35 billion – January 13, 2023; I 2. $1.537 billion – October 23, 2018; South Carolina

$1.537 billion – October 23, 2018; South Carolina 1. $1.58 billion – August 8, 2023; Florida

What are the top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots of all time?

Here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots as of December 15, 2023:

10. $687.8 million – October 27, 2018; iowa and new york

$687.8 million – October 27, 2018; iowa and new york 9. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021; California

$699.8 million – October 4, 2021; California 8. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021; maryland

$731.1 million – January 20, 2021; maryland 7. $754.6 million – February 6, 2023; Washington

$754.6 million – February 6, 2023; Washington 6. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017; Massachusetts

$758.7 million – August 23, 2017; Massachusetts 5. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; wisconsin

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019; wisconsin 4. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California 3. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

$1.586 billion – January 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee 2. $1.73 billion – October 11, 2023; California

1. $2.04 billion – November 7, 2022; California

What are the top 10 biggest lottery jackpots of all time?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots ranked in the top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history as of December 15, 2023.

10. $768.4 Million Powerball Drawing – March 27, 2019; wisconsin

$768.4 Million Powerball Drawing – March 27, 2019; wisconsin 9. $1.05 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – January 22, 2021; michigan

$1.05 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – January 22, 2021; michigan 8. $1.08 Billion Powerball Drawing – July 19, 2023; California

$1.08 Billion Powerball Drawing – July 19, 2023; California 7. $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – July 29, 2022; Illinois

$1.337 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – July 29, 2022; Illinois 6. $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – January 13, 2023; I

$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – January 13, 2023; I 5. $1.537 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – October 23, 2018; South Carolina

$1.537 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – October 23, 2018; South Carolina 4. $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – August 8, 2023; Florida

$1.58 Billion Mega Millions Drawing – August 8, 2023; Florida 3. $1.586 Billion Powerball Drawing – January 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

$1.586 Billion Powerball Drawing – January 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee 2. $1.73 Billion Powerball Drawing – October 11, 2023; California

1. $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing – November 7, 2022; California

