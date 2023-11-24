Image Source: Getty Images

If we go back a month, global stock markets were looking weak. At the end of October, the US stock market was back at May lows, meaning no gains in five months.

Similarly, FTSE 100 The index was at a low of around 7,200 points in early July and late August. However, from October 27 onwards, the market flicked the switch marked ‘risk on’, leading to a more than four-week rise in stock markets.

A new rally in the stock market?

I am surprised by the strength of this latest relief rally. For example, S&P 500 It has increased by 10.5% since October 27. This projects November as the best month for the US stock market since July 2022.

regret, FTSE 100 Once again it has lagged far behind its American counterpart. Since October 27, the UK index has risen 2.4%, lagging other major stock markets, as shown below.

Major market movements since October 27

Area index withdrawal from 27/10, usa nasdaq composite 12.9% usa S&P 500 10.5% global MSCI All Country World Index 10.1% usa Dow Jones Industrial Average 8.6% Europe STOXX EUROPE 600 6.5% Japan topics 5.5% UK FTSE 100 2.4%

This shows that US stocks have led the way with the S&P 500. Nasdaq And Dow Jones All have delivered double-digit growth in less than a month.

Furthermore, as the US stock market accounts for approximately 65% ​​of global capitalisation, it increased the MCSI ACWI index by more than a tenth. Even Japanese stocks – already star performers in 2023 – handily beat the footsie over the period.

What’s going on?

What’s causing this latest surge in share prices? Three things come to mind.

First, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell left the federal funds rate unchanged earlier this month. Investors turned positive on the news, hoping that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle may be coming to an end.

Second, on Tuesday November 14, US consumer price inflation (CPI) was reported at 3.2% year on year, up from 3.7% in September. It was the first decline in CPI since June, raising hopes that the Fed might stop tightening monetary policy through higher interest rates.

Third, as stock prices rose, hedge funds that had shorted the shares—that is, bet on a further decline in prices—rushed to close their positions by buying back the borrowed shares. This reversal is known as a ‘short squeeze’ and has helped fuel this latest pullback in the market.

So has the rally really started?

Recently, I read a very positive report from a leading US investment bank that predicted “Massive Rally” in global stock markets in 2024. Could this powerful surge have already begun?

To be honest, I’m not so sure. History has taught me that sudden, rapid surges in stock markets often do not last. And while sentiment and narratives drive stock prices, what happens when these change from positive to negative again?

That said, interest rate markets are already forecasting two US rate cuts by mid-2024. If this happens, it will relieve enormous pressure on governments, companies and heavily indebted consumers.

That said, forecasting the future is inherently problematic, so it’s incredibly difficult to predict when the market will change direction. But I do know one thing: the FTSE 100 looks incredibly cheap both historically and geographically. And that’s why I’ll keep buying cheap UK shares in 2024!

The post Did ‘Massive Stock Market Rally’ Start on October 27? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations made in our membership services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com