Did 5G live up to all the hype? Something like this - here's what's next for mobile technology

Mobile-network providers promoted 5G as a technological revolution when it hit the U.S. market in 2018.

But even after five years, this promise was not fulfilled, mainly because of the unconventional rollout of 5G.

Experts said that changes in BI network-infrastructure are underway and will make a big difference.

This article is part of the “5G Playbook,” a series exploring one of the most important technological innovations of our time.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

5G entered the US mobile landscape with great fanfare in 2018. In TV commercials, online banners and radio spots, mobile-network providers tout gigabit download speeds, zero latency and the ability to connect everything from autonomous vehicles to robot surgeons. So far, the technology has not lived up to those promises.

In the US, some 5G-smartphone users have reported Insufficient service and speed, while others are convinced that 5G COVID-19 virus spreads (If it does not).

Still, the industry remains confident that the promise of 5G will be delivered. Indeed, wireless-technology company Qualcomm suggests that 5G will significantly impact the global economy, with its production Generate economic output of $13.1 trillion and 22.8 million jobs by 2035 ,

Although your 5G phone may not be changing your life just yet, the mobile technology already looks promising in rural areas, hospitals, and some “smart” cities. With changes to the network’s infrastructure, experts told Business Insider they expect it to be optimized on a significant scale in the near future.

5G was not introduced to the market like previous mobile networks, and the effects are obvious

Unlike moves in previous generations of mobile wireless technology, the transition to 5G has been much riskier. There are many issues associated with the deployment of 5G.

While the path forward has generally been one as we’ve moved from one mobile-wireless standard to another, such as 3G to 4G, the path for 5G has been the same. Divided between stand-alone and non-stand-alone Network, Third Generation Partnership Project, a decision taken by the Standards Commission for mobile-broadband technologies.

This split means that instead of a direct transition from 4G to 5G, as has happened before, 3GPP decided to create an interim step (non-stand-alone network) that allows telecom operators to complete 5G on their own. Will allow time to upgrade infrastructure. Requirements.

How mobile networks work – and what made the 5G rollout so different

Mobile networks have three components: the radio access network (the physical towers needed to carry the signal), the transport network (which carries the signal from the core infrastructure to the towers), and the core infrastructure (servers and software for the technology). The decision to deploy 5G in a non-stand-alone manner meant that radio towers were upgraded to the 5G standard first, but the core infrastructure continued to use the 4G standard. With radio towers and core infrastructure operating at different standards, Non-stand-alone 5G offers little benefit to existing 4G connections , The absence of widespread stand-alone 5G has resulted in many expectations remaining unfulfilled.

Stand-alone 5G is gradually being rolled out across the US, Canada, and parts of Asia, with Europe not far behind. For those using stand-alone 5G networks, There are many use cases Which will continue to grow as more telecom companies are able to move away from their non-stand-alone networks.

Will Townsend, vice president and principal analyst at Moore Insights & Strategy, a global company focused on high-tech research and advice, estimates that 2024 will be the year when most mobile networks will be able to move to stand-alone 5G or 5G connectivity. At the very least, make significant progress toward that goal.

Experts hope stand-alone 5G will make all the difference

As a consultant, Townsend is often asked about the most impactful use cases of 5G. For them, the most obvious is fixed wireless access, which uses a base station attached to a fixed network to bring 5G connectivity to areas where telecom companies have historically struggled to provide affordable, high-quality internet service Is.

In these areas, where traditional wired Internet access may be poor or nonexistent, homes and businesses can more easily obtain 5G base stations and receive Internet access from 5G towers. In 2022, T-Mobile and Verizon join forces 3 million fixed wireless subscribers More than 700,000 in 2021.

“Once we stand alone, it will be really cool to see what these developers come up with,” Townsend said of the potential of 5G networks. “The superpower of 5G compared to 4G is latency, the time it takes to get from one point to another. Today on 4G networks, latency can be anywhere from 40 to 50 milliseconds. 5G stand-alone is sub-five milliseconds, so magnitude There is a sequence of “Simply mind-blowing.”

However, Niels Kalins, program director and director of development and custom management at Latvia’s Electronic-Communications Office 5G technology , said that despite being five years into the 5G journey, the challenge is not just infrastructure; It is important to understand why 5G technology is not being used properly.

5G Techetory, Europe’s leading 5G forum, is trying to address the issue, which Cullins said is more about society than technology.

“What is the understanding of this technology?” He said. “What is the capacity of different industries to absorb this technology? I think it’s absolutely clear that 5G is not about how to better connect us through Zoom; How to connect the Internet of Things at scale, how to run IoT systems using artificial-intelligence tools.”

What is the future of 5G?

Fifth-generation wireless technology is already being deployed in hospitals across the United States. Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital in Ohio is using a private 5G network the first in the country to do so (although the first 5G-enabled hospital was the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Palo Alto Health Care System in 2020), and Hospitals across Asia have also rolled out 5G-enabled healthcare , Technology is also beginning to power smart cities, such as Colorado Springs Colorado, and Las Vegas ,

Cullins said he believes 5G’s low latency, which allows machines to talk to each other more effectively, will lead to greater automation and digitalization. He said factories are a good example of an industry that will be enhanced by 5G, because the technology can Provide wireless Internet coverage with ease On the scale.

As someone engaged in discussions with policymakers, businesses, researchers, and founders, Cullins believes that a major reason why 5G is not yet in widespread use is that “society has yet to understand the goods and technology are not in a position to receive; companies are still not savvy enough to deliver those goods the right way,” he said.

Yet both Cullins and Townsend believe the hype around 5G is justified and that its possibilities are huge, especially for consumers.

“The exciting thing about 5G is that we don’t know what’s going to come for consumers,” Townsend said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com